Voting by mail has its advantages, but if you want that vote to count, it’s important to complete your ballot the correct way.
That’s the message from Meeker County Auditor Barb Loch, who said her office, which oversees local elections, has seen a troubling trend among early voters.
“Our county is seeing a number of rejections on the return envelopes for their voted absentee and mail ballots,” Loch said in a news release. “These voters are not carefully completing each required ‘square’ on the signature envelopes.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, when voters can head to the polls and cast their ballots in person. But early voting in Meeker County and across the state began Sept. 23.
Meeker County has 10 vote-by-mail precincts, in which residents receive their ballot in the mail and can either drop off the completed ballot at the auditor’s office or return via the U.S. Postal Service. Other eligible voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them, and return it in the same ways.
But Loch says some of those mail ballots are coming back improperly completed. She said the county has experienced a 4.3% overall ballot rejection rate as of Monday morning. A state report said that 40.13% of rejected ballots statewide were due to no witness signature, while 6.68% have been rejected because the voter themself had not signed.
During the 2020 election, the requirement that signature envelopes have all squares completed was waived. This temporary change was highlighted, with section clearly blocked, Loch said.
Voting by mail, including completing each required square on the signature envelopes, has returned to its usual requirements for this election. And voters who don’t follow the guidelines could receive an unexpected surprise of a returned ballot.
The way to avoid the surprise is basic.
“All boxes must be complete — there is no exceptions,” Loch said.
Each returned ballot with any one of the required “squares” not completed will be rejected and marked spoiled. A new ballot then is mailed to the voter.
But as Election Day nears and time is of the essence, this could cause voters not to get their ballots counted, Loch said, if they drop an incorrectly completed ballot. Ballots received after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
Other voting facts to consider:
REGISTERING TO VOTE
Minnesota residents must register to vote if they have never voted before, have not voted in the past four years, have moved since last voting, or if they have changed their name since last voting. Residents can confirm their voting status at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
Residents can register to vote in person or by mail at the Meeker County Auditor’s Office. Applications can also be picked up at city halls, post offices and school district offices. To have a voter registration application mailed, call the Auditor’s Office at 320-693-5212.
VOTE EARLY BY MAIL
Voters hoping to cast their ballot early by mail will want to be certain to do so early enough to leave sufficient time for their ballot to arrive by mail and be counted by Election Day. Ballots received after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
To request a ballot be sent in the mail, voters must complete an absentee ballot application and send it to the Meeker County Auditor’s Office. An application can be found at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at tinyurl.com/y82vzlcn. A special application for active duty military personnel can also be found there.
Once a ballot has been mailed, voters can go online to mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/absenteeballotstatus.aspx to check the status of their ballot.
MAIL BALLOT PRECINCTS
Meeker County has 10 mail ballot precincts:
• Cedar Mills City
• Cedar Mills Township
• Cosmos City
• Cosmos Township
• Danielson Township
• Darwin Township
• Ellsworth Township
• Forest City Township
• Harvey Township
• Kingston City
Registered voters in these precincts should have received a ballot by mail. Residents of these districts who would like to register can call the Meeker County Auditor’s Office at 320-693-5212, register online at www.mnvotes.org, or request registration materials by mail or in person from Meeker County Auditor’s Office, 325 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, MN 55355.
VOTING HOURS
Meeker County residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Meeker County Auditor’s Office, 325 Sibley Ave. N., in Litchfield. The early voting location will remain open until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In addition, the early voting polling place also must be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Saturday before Election Day, and the day before the election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHO, WHAT IS ON THE BALLOT?
No matter when voters head to the polls, they will be presented with a ballot full of decisions. Litchfield residents will have the following local races, depending on their residence, to consider:
• U.S. Representative District 7
• State Senator District 16
• State Representative District 16A
• County Commissioner District 1
• County Recorder
• County Sheriff
• County Attorney
• Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
• Soil and Water Supervisor District 5
• Litchfield Mayor
• Litchfield City Council Ward 1
• Litchfield City Council Ward 3
• Litchfield City Council Ward 5
• School Board (elect three)
The following state races are also on the ballot:
• Governor and Lieutenant Governor
• Secretary of State
• State Auditor
• Attorney General
• Associate Justice — Supreme Court 3
• Associate Justice — Supreme Court 6
Voters also will be asked to select from a number of Court of Appeals and Eighth District judge candidates.
Residents in other areas of Meeker County will see some of the above races, in addition to other city, county and school district races that pertain to their geographic location, A complete list of races and candidates can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/
In addition to state, county, city and school district races, Litchfield voters will be asked to consider to questions, one a local option sales tax and the other a Litchfield Public Schools bond. Both questions are connected to the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center. The local option sales tax question, if approved, would create a one-half of 1 percent sales tax, revenue from which would be used to pay for construction of the city’s portion of the LARC. The school district bond question, if approved, would finance the swimming pool, locker room and other “school” portions of the LARC.