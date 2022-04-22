Anderson inducted into nursing organization
Brenna Jo Anderson of Grove City was among 24 students inducted into South Dakota State University’s chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International. The Phi Chapter started at SDSU in 1961.
To be considered for membership into Sigma Theta Tau, undergraduate students in their fourth or fifth semester need to rank in the upper 35 percent of the graduating class. For graduate students or nurse leaders, the individuals need to demonstrate achievement in the nursing profession. Sigma Theta Tau International is one of the largest international nursing organizations, promoting nursing excellence through its initiatives in research, leadership, an electronic library, programming and publication and develops and distributes nursing knowledge for use in practice.