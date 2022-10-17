WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?
I’ve been involved in youth ministries for over 10 years. I currently have five children who are enrolled in the Litchfield School District. I’ve spent over 10 years in corporate management. I excel in leadership and administrative rules.
WHAT STRATEGIES WILL YOU USE TO ENSURE THE SCHOOL BOARD LIVES WITHIN ITS BUDGET?
Minimizing frivolous spending with a goal of eliminating it completely. Operating with transparency and accountability. Managing the districts assets appropriately. Staying current by monitoring public policies and legislation continuously.
HOW CAN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALIGN ITSELF WITH THE NEEDS OF LOCAL EMPLOYERS?
By figuring out what the needs of the local employers are and then partnering with them through guest speaking opportunities, job shadowing, student conferences, mentorship and internships. Activities such as these make learning more relevant by providing the students with real world examples. Leading to the development of a strong pool of local workers after they graduate high school.
WHAT DO YOU SEE THE TOP 3 PRIORITIES OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT?
Student academic development. The general well-being of the students and staff. A recognition of students social, emotional, and mental health.
WHAT CAN LHS DO TO RETAIN OUR LOCAL GRADUATES AND PREPARE THEM FOR CAREERS IN OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY?
Partnering with the local businesses and having them involved in the students’ education will give the students real world application making their education more relevant to them.