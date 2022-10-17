Darrin Anderson - new

WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?

I have the knowledge and experience working in education for the past 20 years. That is why I am seeking re-election to the Litchfield School Board, because I believe in our school, students and the staff of Litchfield Public Schools. I have served as the chairman of the Litchfield School Board for the past six years, and am active on several committees. Currently, i serve on our Project Oversight Committee (POC) and on our school/city LARC (Litchfield Area Recreation Center) committee. Over the past eight years, I have worked very hard for our parents, staff, and community by listening to their input and serving all to the best of my ability. I want to continue to be part of this great school district and I feel we still have work to do to provide students with the best and brightest future! Mostly to continue to help the Litchfield School District grow and continue to achieve our goals.