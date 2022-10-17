WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?
I have the knowledge and experience working in education for the past 20 years. That is why I am seeking re-election to the Litchfield School Board, because I believe in our school, students and the staff of Litchfield Public Schools. I have served as the chairman of the Litchfield School Board for the past six years, and am active on several committees. Currently, i serve on our Project Oversight Committee (POC) and on our school/city LARC (Litchfield Area Recreation Center) committee. Over the past eight years, I have worked very hard for our parents, staff, and community by listening to their input and serving all to the best of my ability. I want to continue to be part of this great school district and I feel we still have work to do to provide students with the best and brightest future! Mostly to continue to help the Litchfield School District grow and continue to achieve our goals.
WHAT STRATEGIES WILL YOU USE TO ENSURE THE SCHOOL BOARD LIVES WITHIN ITS BUDGET?
I will work very closely with our business manager, administration and other board members working very hard to be stewards of the taxpayers' dollars. We watch the district's spending and ensure that every tax dollar is spent wisely. Being on the POC committee, we make sure all the money spent was spent wisely. As I said in the Litchfield Independent Review Sept. 21, “ we are watching out for our taxpayers’ dollars” and “we are not going to spend extra money for mistakes or lack of getting the job done.”
WHAT CAN LHS DO TO RETAIN OUR LOCAL GRADUATES AND PREPARE THEM FOR CAREERS IN OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY?
Our goal is to bring local businesses into the school as partners to talk about the various industries, teach about the skills needed, and what are businesses looking for, and ultimately create a pathway for students to learn these skills and move towards employment in these local businesses that are looking for workers in the various skilled positions. We want to help our businesses succeed and help our community grow.
HOW CAN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALIGN ITSELF WITH THE NEEDS OF LOCAL EMPLOYERS?
We are a farming and industrial community that is the home to many great companies that give back to our community and school district. Over the past few years, we have emphasized our career technical education (shop, welding, autobody, agriculture) with our renovations during the last building project to enhance, build and promote these courses. With these upgrades, our goal is to bring in local businesses as partners to talk about the various industries, teach about the skills needed, and what are businesses looking for. Ultimately create a pathway for students to learn these skills and seek employment in these local businesses that are looking for workers in various skilled positions. Many students would like to start working after high school, and we would be helping these students learn the skills and start working right away.
WHAT DO YOU SEE THE TOP 3 PRIORITIES OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT?
Keeping the education of our students a top priority in every decision we make as a board. We have a great school district and staff that do a wonderful job educating and preparing our students for their future.
To continue to build on the relationship between the community and school. The backbone of every growing community is a great school system. My focus will continue to involve parents and the community when it comes to helping promote our schools and building on our success.
Continue to innovate in the classroom and prepare our students for tomorrow. Education is constantly changing and we as a district will continue to evolve to meet those changes. Over the past few years, we have focused more on our career technical education (shop, welding, autobody, agriculture) with our renovations during the last building project to enhance, build, and promote those courses.