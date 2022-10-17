WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?
I have been involved in politics my entire life. Student council in high school, student senate in college and the past eight years on the school board. I taught at Litchfield High School for 45 years and know this system inside and out.
WHAT STRATEGIES WILL YOU USE TO ENSURE THE SCHOOL BOARD LIVES WITHIN ITS BUDGET?
Rely on consistent review of monthly budget report provided by our outstanding business manager Jesse Johnson. We attempt to forecast what our needs may be looking out over a five-year period. In reality, we are dependent on state funding, and this is not an exact science.
HOW CAN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALIGN ITSELF WITH THE NEEDS OF LOCAL EMPLOYERS?
We need to build a more consistent collaborative partnership with local businesses — especially in the areas of manufacturing and healthcare. We currently have a high school work experience class with 36 students and youth service with 40 kids. We currently have about 2/3 of our senior class engaged in work-related activities.
WHAT CAN LHS DO TO RETAIN OUR LOCAL GRADUATES AND PREPARE THEM FOR CAREERS IN OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY?
This starts with making our entire community a desirable place to live. Many of our teachers are former LHS grads who want to return to Litchfield to work and raise their families. With the expansion and modernization of our industrial arts facility we are moving in the right direction in providing for skilled labor.
WHAT DO YOU SEE THE TOP 3 PRIORITIES OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT?
1.Maintain the academic integrity of our school system. High priorities for me include promote academic relevance and rigor. Continue and enhance our College in the Schools program. Provide a wholesome environment conducive to educational and social excellence. Prepare students for the modern workforce. As the military should prepare for the next war — not the last one — so too should our school prepare our students for what the future may require. This is why a well-rounded education at this level is so important. Specialization comes at the next level.
We must hold our students and employees accountable for job performance and recognize and celebrate those who are outstanding.
2. Providing extra-curricular activities for all students. We empahsize education for the whole student — not just academic scholarship.
3. Health and safety of our students is always a priority. We are above the state average in providing counselors, social workers and a security resource officer. We have made the schools as secure as we can from the outside public and have strategically placed security cameras that cover all 3 of our buildings - inside and out.