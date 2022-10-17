WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?

I believe education is the door to opportunity. Education begins in the home, and schools are an extension of that. Home-centered, school-supported programs build strong communities, families and individuals. I have a bachelor’s degree in communication, a master’s degree in family and consumer science. I have spent 10 years teaching in universities, helping student athletes be successful in their pursuit of education, volunteering in my children’s classrooms, and substitute teaching in the Litchfield School District this past year. I value people and their desire to give back to the next generation. The funds utilized for education are priceless. I have learned through coaching at the collegiate level and serving as the HOD for Special Olympics how to utilize resources, and grow organizations by serving people.

