WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?
I believe education is the door to opportunity. Education begins in the home, and schools are an extension of that. Home-centered, school-supported programs build strong communities, families and individuals. I have a bachelor’s degree in communication, a master’s degree in family and consumer science. I have spent 10 years teaching in universities, helping student athletes be successful in their pursuit of education, volunteering in my children’s classrooms, and substitute teaching in the Litchfield School District this past year. I value people and their desire to give back to the next generation. The funds utilized for education are priceless. I have learned through coaching at the collegiate level and serving as the HOD for Special Olympics how to utilize resources, and grow organizations by serving people.
WHAT STRATEGIES WILL YOU USE TO ENSURE THE SCHOOL BOARD LIVES WITHIN ITS BUDGET?
Be a voice for aligning our district spending with our core values. Review budget often, function within our budget, and seek out state and federal grant programs that we may increase our operating budget. I have been so impressed with how the district has already sought ways to improve our schools and community by finding ways to do necessary upgrade projects that are collaborative which makes them more cost-effective.
HOW CAN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALIGN ITSELF WITH THE NEEDS OF LOCAL EMPLOYERS?
I am grateful our schools are already committed to giving our students real life experiences and knowledge that will be readily pertinent to them in the workforce. I want to see continued building of relationships with businesses in the community and students having opportunities to job shadow or volunteer for school course work. I also feel it beneficial to make sure that students know of college courses they can take during high school, so that they are on that fast and more economical track to being in their desired occupation. Anytime students can broaden their vision of future possibilities it is awesome! Apprenticeships and job shadowing are important for learning about a profession. In careers class, community members are being invited to share about their career. A job fair building upon this could include students having interviews, which is another valuable skill to have, and could connect employers to students. Students could then choose to have “work release time” as an elective in their junior and senior years. This is where they are released to work during those class hours. There is a little bit of class work involved in order to analyze the working process and receive credit for that work release time. These are a few ideas to connect with the local workforce needs.
WHAT CAN LHS DO TO RETAIN OUR LOCAL GRADUATES AND PREPARE THEM FOR CAREERS IN OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY?
I find that being involved in building a community gives you a sense of belonging, appreciation and love for the place you live. Plus, service gives you a sense of self-worth. You realize you can make a difference in the world! In the past, Litchfield has taken a wonderful proactive approach to marketing our beautiful town. I have sat in many “Make it Litchfield” committee meetings. LHS could have similar groups within classes that connect us to our students’ vision of what makes Litchfield the place they want to stay and build. Those classes could have hands-on service projects to design and develop their ideas.
WHAT DO YOU SEE THE TOP 3 PRIORITIES OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT?
I see the top three priorities of our school district being
1. An ongoing collaboration and shared responsibility among staff and students with families and communities.
2. The continued efforts to provide our district with facilities that are safe, welcoming, respectful and designed to strengthen individuals and families.
3. Providing the support necessary to continue to have quality teaching and learning for each individual.