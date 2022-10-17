WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?
I have been on the school board since January of 2013; served one term and then did not refile. After the resignation of Marlin Schutte, I was asked to re-join the board, which I did. I have since been on the School Board being appointed, voted in the fall with only my name on the ballot, and then served another four-year term. I have been with the school district since 1984 in the field of Community Education (retired in 2011) now am with the school board. I have gained experience being a School Board member having to hire a new superintendent, making decisions during the pandemic, and keeping up with changes in administration and other school staff. I have observed actions of the very people we approve to hire as they work diligently to provide to students and community residents the best education possible with the resources we have to work with.
WHAT STRATEGIES WILL YOU USE TO ENSURE THE SCHOOL BOARD LIVES WITHIN ITS BUDGET?
School board members see the numbers often from our business manager, be that a planned budget, a need that has a dollar sign attached to it that we need to approve, or a change in what the state will allow us to have. We rely heavily upon our business manager for advice and to give us direction in the best interest of the school.
HOW CAN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ALIGN ITSELF WITH THE NEEDS OF LOCAL EMPLOYERS?
I feel that it is very important to listen and act upon requests from the local businesses.
What direction students take after they graduate can vary. Some will return to work in our community and others will move around the state, nation and world with the knowledge they received during their educational experience in our school. A way for students to find the path they want to take can come from the classroom, a special bond with a particular teacher, being in a sport or another extracurricular activity, or being involved with an event the school sponsors such a career fair or youth service.
WHAT CAN LHS DO TO RETAIN OUR LOCAL GRADUATES AND PREPARE THEM FOR CAREERS IN OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY?
This is a hard question for me to answer as there are many variables that a graduate of LHS has to consider. “Home” sometimes has a magnetic pull to have students stay in their community where they spent 12 years in school. I also think it makes a difference that we are a rural community, while a metro area provides more job opportunities.
What kind of family a student comes from is also a determinant of where a student will land for a career.
I think LHS has the best intentions of making every student ready to be a productive citizen no matter where they land.
WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE TOP 3 PRIORITIES OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT?
Only three? Some of the priorities are interdependent but I will try to prioritize.
1. A safe and inviting environment so every student feels good about learning.
2. Hiring the best of who come forward to administer, teach, aid teachers in the learning process, provide clerical duties, cook and feed the students, keep our school buildings and grounds tidy and clean, provide instructional technology, and all the other people who are involved with those who are sharing their talents to have a harmonious environment in our school settings.
3. Provide to the best of our abilities the necessary physical environment so as to ensure students have the abilities to learn whatever particular subject they are currently exploring (be that surroundings and/or books or computers)