WHAT EXPERIENCE AND BACKGROUND MAKES YOU A GOOD CANDIDATE FOR THE OFFICE YOU ARE SEEKING?

I have been on the school board since January of 2013; served one term and then did not refile. After the resignation of Marlin Schutte, I was asked to re-join the board, which I did. I have since been on the School Board being appointed, voted in the fall with only my name on the ballot, and then served another four-year term. I have been with the school district since 1984 in the field of Community Education (retired in 2011) now am with the school board. I have gained experience being a School Board member having to hire a new superintendent, making decisions during the pandemic, and keeping up with changes in administration and other school staff. I have observed actions of the very people we approve to hire as they work diligently to provide to students and community residents the best education possible with the resources we have to work with.

