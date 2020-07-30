Elizabeth Thyen of the Danielson Hustlers 4-H Club was chosen July 4-H’er of the Month in Meeker County.
In her six years of 4-H, Elizabeth has grown to become a strong leader in both her club and county. She has taken charge of her 4-H career with many leadership positions including her club’s secretary, treasurer, reporter, and Sunshine Committee leader. She is currently Meeker County 4-H’s Federation treasurer. As an ambassador, Elizabeth has helped with day camps and service projects in past years as well as virtual day camps this summer.
Elizabeth enjoys photography because she can express herself while showing off her hard work. She also has excelled in both the Beef and Dairy projects, taking her cow to the Minnesota State Fair the first year she was eligible. These projects have complemented her work in FFA and the breed association, bringing her to show at a national level.
This past spring, she has been working with her dairy and beef cattle and taking lots of photos to prepare for the Meeker County Fair Virtual Showcase.
4-H has also presented Elizabeth opportunities to participate in judging contests and project bowls to expand her knowledge in the Dairy and Beef cattle projects. These events have helped her become a better public speaker and team member.
Elizabeth has appreciated time spent with other 4-H members and believes that 4-H has been an eye opening and exciting part of her life. She encourages others to join 4-H and reminds us to never be afraid to try something new.
Congratulations on all of your hard work, Elizabeth!
— Submitted by Gretta Lemke, Meeker County 4-H Reporter