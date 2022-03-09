20 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 7, 2002
The University of Minnesota’s decision to cut staff and reduce programs statewide in an effort to slash $4.5 million from its Extension budget will likely mean fewer services to state residents. “Our director has been saying we will do less with less, and I think he’s right,” Dave Schwartz, an Extension educator based in Meeker County, said. “We’re not going to have the staff … so we will not be doing all the programs we have in the past.” The number of Extension educators across the state will be reduced by 43 positions, or 15.6 percent of the current 275. Of the 43 positions eliminated, 23 were through retirement and attrition, and 20 through non-renewal of appointments. What the changes will mean to Meeker County Extension isn’t known yet, although both Schwartz and Mary Loftness, an Extension educator who works with 4-H and youth programming, will retain their jobs. Schwartz said it appears the Meeker County Extension educators will continue their work with the Meeker County Fair, at least through August. After that, the work may be done by a program assistant.
Before starting proceedings, the 25 people who attended the Republican caucus at Litchfield High School said the Pledge of Allegiance. The Republican Party of Minnesota supports the daily recitation of the Pledge in school classrooms. Once the caucuses began, attendees heard from state Rep. Bob Ness and Sen. Steve Dille, while letters from President Bush, gubernatorial candidates Tim Pawlenty and Brian Sullivan, as well as Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer were read. There was a time when more people attended their local caucuses, according to Merna Pease, who has faithfully participated since 1976. “I’m not sure there’s a lot to excite people,” Pease said. “I also think the weather has something to do with attendance. You hope it’s not apathy.”
The story just down the hall was the same at the Democratic-Farmer-Labor caucus Tuesday, where fewer than 20 party faithful gathered in a classroom. Disappointment at the decline of caucus participation was a common theme among those who attended the DFL caucus. But putting a finger on exactly what has led to the decline was more difficult. “Sometimes when people don’t show up, you don’t know if things are good, or if they figure things won’t change anyway,” Lyle Thornquist said.
Litchfield, making its first trip to the state team wrestling tournament in the 64-year history of the program, looked like a team that had been there before, coming within one win of winning its first state championship. The Dragons notched wins over Hibbing and Milaca/Faith Christian before falling 28-24 to Blue Earth Area, the defending Class AA champion, in Saturday’s championship match. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how far we went on a dream,” fourth-year coach Chip Rankin said. “I’m not saying that we weren’t good enough to be there, but we wrestled a tremendous tournament. I told my assistant coaches we should just be laughing because the season is three months long, and we wrestled our very best these last three weeks. I was just wondering how long it was going to last.”
A group of 22 Litchfield High School students will travel to Germany March 15-28, during which time they will be immersed in the German language and culture as they work to improve their language skills and overall knowledge of the country. “Students usually just hear about ‘going global’ or the global economy, so this will be a great opportunity to experience it firsthand,” said LHS German teacher Sig Pfeifer, who will be one of three adult leaders on the trip. The focus of the trip will be week-long stay in Unna, Germany, where the students will stay with host families and be involved in everyday activities of residents there, including attending school. Students making the trip include Sara Smith, Amy Dollerschell, Brian Zylstra, Wayne Kelly, Nancy Bjur, Stephanie Veo, Chad Gerdes, Becky Granlund, Paul Wilson, Tony Nelson, Luke Mitlyng, Lauren Schiller, Jared Piepenburg, Stephanie Rand, Evan Stewart, Lorenda Keeling, Amy Cook, Mike Strunk, Nathan Kromann, Jessica Klein, Jake Ziegler and Lynn Paradis.
50 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 8, 1972
Studying the Norwegian language is group of 27 adults who are enrolled in a class being conducted as a part of the adult education program operated under the auspices of the school district. The instructor for the 10-week course is the Rev. B.J. Blikstad, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Grove City. Blikstad, who lived in Norway until he was 16 years old, is something of a linguist. In his native land he studied three years of English, four of German, and can talk fluently in two styles of Norwegian.
100 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 4, 1922
The village of Darwin will have electric lights in the near future. The contract for the extension of the system from Litchfield to Darwin was let Wednesday to Emil Aveldson, who will also install the street lighting fixtures and lamps. The amount of his bid was $9,429.90 and was the highest among the five submitted.
The Washington Lake pavilion is no more. Due to the weight of snow, it collapsed some time ago and lies flatter than a pancake. The side walls were thrown outward and the roof with its accompanying load of snow rests on the dancing floor. There has been some big arguments in Litchfield and also at Darwin and Dassel as to the direction in which the pavilion faced. Some said north and south and others east and west. Some of the most heated arguments were among those who paid frequent visits to the popular dancing resort. It is doubtful the structure will be repaired, as the location is one of the best on the lake and much money and effort was spent to make the place attractive.
Dr. Edward B. Weeks, pioneer dentist of Meeker County, died Tuesday morning of this week at the hospital. Weeks was born in Hartland, Wisconsin, Sept. 17, 1857. He studied dentistry and in 1883 moved to Litchfield for the practice of his profession. Dr. Weeks was one of the best known dentists in this part of the state and in 1896 was president of the Minnesota State Dental Society.
144 YEARS AGO: NEWS FROM THE ISSUE OF MARCH 7, 1878
Railroaders tell us they are doing more business on this line by many odds this season than ever before. It looks like good business to see two passenger trains each way per day on a road trip which nine years ago was running through wilderness.
W.H. Hall of Kingston holds the edge on all other dealers in the potato trade. He has got lots of them for sale at 30 cents per bushel.
We are informed that the band will discourse “sweet music” from the park each Saturday night during the summer season if the Common Council will cause a platform to be built around the liberty pole.
Drs. Clements and Todd are now extracting teeth by their new and harmless process for just about everyone in town. They fill the natural teeth and also make artificial teeth in any number from a single tooth to a full set. They examine teeth free of charge, office at the Exchange Hotel parlor.