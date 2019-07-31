Next seven days
Wednesday, July 31
Last chance to participate in Art at the Park, 10-11 a.m., at the South Park Shelter in Hutchinson. This event is for elementary-age children. Sponsored by Peace Lutheran Church, the participants will learn about the Bible through artwork. Admission is free and the public is welcome. No advance registration required. For more information, call Sandy at 320-587-3031.
Be creative at the Improv Club for youth age 8 or older 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28, at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Heather, the librarian, is teaching this class on improvisational theater. No lines to learn, you and your friends come up with the ideas. This event is free and at the end of the summer a performance is scheduled during Red Rooster Days. For more information, call the library at 320-275-3756.
It’s Toddler Time at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. This event is at 10:15 a.m. and continues through Aug. 7. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2483.
Peace Lutheran Church’s Noon Concert Series features the BASICS at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Future performers on Aug. 7 include Chuck Thiel on concertina. Admission is free to the concert and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Discover Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner. She leads a free community Taijifit class at 6 p.m. at New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-2125.
Hutchinson Community Running Group welcomes runners of all abilities. It meets at 6:50 p.m. in Library Square. The 3-mile run, which loops around the city begins at 7 p.m. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
2 Sisters is hosting the eighth annual Music by the Lake outdoor concert 6-9 p.m. at the Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Food and cash bar available. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Litchfield has two farmers markets on Thursdays: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. in Central Park and 2-5:30 p.m. in the Muddy Cow parking lot, 915 U.S. Highway 12 E.
Meeker County Fair, 1230 N. Armstrong Ave., Litchfield. Gate admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students age 11-17 and free for students and seniors older than 70. Hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. This event features exhibitors, live music entertainment, shows, contests and more. For more information, visit meekerfair.com or email meekerfairinfo@gmail.com.
Looking for laughs? Don’t miss the 15th annual performance of the Schiffelly Puppets at 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. This year’s program is a friendly parody of the classic fairy tale of Rapunzel. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Sherry Lund, children’s librarian, at the Hutchinson Public Library at 320-587-2368.
Glencoe Farmers Market is 3-6 p.m. Thursdays on the former Economart site at 11th Street and Greeley Avenue in downtown Glencoe.
Live music by the Jim’s Brewers at 6 p.m. at the Silver Lake Summer Concert Series at Veterans Memorial Park in Silver Lake. This is the final concert of the season. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the upper level of the Silver Lake Auditorium. For more information, call Sandy Posusta at 320-510-1937.
“A Prairie Homeless Companion” is returning for a second performance at 7:30 p.m. The show is at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. If this title sounds familiar, the show was performed earlier this year at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson. The story is about a long-running, outdated radio show produced in the city about rural Minnesota. When the show comes to town, the actors find a very different reality than the community they’ve been spoofing. Residents of the town take over the show and tell more realistic stories. “A Prairie Homeless Companion” is both humorous satire and serious look at housing instability in Southwest Minnesota. The cast is a mix of zAmya Theater performers, many of whom have experienced homelessness as well as community members and musicians from Southwest Minnesota. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Friday, Aug. 2
Story Hour is 10-11 a.m. at the Dassel Public Library, 460 Third St. N. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-275-3756.
Dassel Farmers Market is open 2:30-5:30 p.m. weekly at Bandstand Park along Atlantic Avenue in downtown Dassel.
Relay for Life of McLeod County, 3 p.m. Friday-5 a.m. Saturday at Masonic/West River Park,1000 Les Kouba Parkway N.W., Hutchinson. Activities begin at 3 p.m. Opening ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. with the lighting of the luminaries at 9 p.m. followed by the Luminaria Ceremony at 9:15 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
50th annual Pola-Czesky Days in Silver Lake. Highlights include live music by Andy Austin, Rhino the Band, Up South and Crimson Edge. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Saturday on the lake. Street parade is at 1 p.m. Sunday and begins on the east end of Main Street and ends at the swimming pool. Cash prize drawings at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit bit.ly/30XZjuP.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Crow River Area Breastfeeding Coalition is hosting the Big Latch On 9:30 a.m.-noon at Rotary Park, 760 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. This is an opportunity for people to gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. This event also features activities and giveaways.
Free family show of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” at Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.; 320-849-3051.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Two Tone Duo is performing 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. Future performers include: Josie Sanken; Aug. 18: Rhinestone; Aug. 25: Traveled Ground; Sept. 1: Marco Vendrame; Sept. 8: Chloe Hope; Sept. 15: Trent Shaw; Sept. 22: Jolly Ramblers and Sept. 29: Bill Litzau and Open Highway. The series continues through November. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 5
Open swimming is offered 12:30-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Litchfield High School pool, 901 N. Gilman Ave. Admission is $1. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Music in the Park features Gravel Road at 6:30 p.m. This is the final performance of the summer season. Rain announcement will be made by noon Mondays on KDUZ Radio and KARP Radio. Rain location is the Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit Music in the Park’s Facebook page.
Texas Hold’em is at 7 p.m., at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. It’s free to play. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
Texas Hold’em at 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Middle School Madness is for fifth- through eighth-graders 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries and continues into August. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
Free swim 5-8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W.; 320-234-5641.
Bingo is the activity 7-8:30 p.m. for Adaptive Recreation at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $5; 320-234-5656.
Live Trivia at 7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2760.
Upcoming events
Wednesday, Aug. 7
The Noon Concert Series ends its season with Chuck Thiel on the concertina at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson; 320-587-3031.
Community Picnic 5-7 p.m. hosted by New Journey United Church of Christ Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Brian Pease is the featured speaker at the G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable at 1:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Pease’s topic is “Minnesota Generals: A Selective Look at Lesser Known Officers.” For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Live music by the Everett Smithson Band 6-8 p.m. at Litchfield’s summer concert series, Concerts in Central Park.
Friday, Aug. 9
Live music by the Fabulous Armadillos and October Son, beer garden, food vendors and family fun are all available at the Litchfield Community August Bash 5-10 p.m. at the Litchfield Civic Arena, 900 N Gilman Ave. Admission for this rain or shine event is a freewill donation.
No Lines Improv comedy troupe is taking its show on the road to perform at 7 p.m. at the Cosmos Public Library, 230 Milkyway St. N. For more information, call the library at 320-440-1012.
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10
Winsted Summer Festival in Winsted. Friday night features live music by Mitch Gordon 7:30-11:30 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night headlines the Shaw Brothers Band 8:30-11:30 p.m. For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
The 33rd annual Antique Car Run is making at stop at 9 a.m. at Central Park in Litchfield. The run begins in New London and ends in New Brighton. For more information, visit antiquecarrun.org or call 320-260-7663.
Minnesota Garlic Festival is at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This event features activities for all ages including kite making, chef demonstrations, live music, vendors, programs and more. Admission is $5 adults, children younger than 12 are free. Parking is $1; sfa-mn.org/garlicfest/
Live music by Josie Sanken 7-9 p.m. at Zellas in downtown Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11
40th annual Heatwole Threshing Show, 15498 Walden Ave., Hutchinson. Steel-wheeled tractors are featured this year. Gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
Live music by Josie Sanken 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson; 320-587-2922.
Monday, Aug. 12
Screen-Free Family Fun 6-9 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Unplug from your electronic devices and enjoy an evening of art activities, pioneer games, story hour, mini robots, bingo, popcorn and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Are you inspired by the show at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts to try mosaic? If so, an adult workshop is planned 5:30-8 p.m. Local educator Melissa Ovadje is teaching the basics of mosaic technique. Each participant will design and make their own 8 inch by 8 inch tile. This class for is people age 16 or older. The fee is $35 for art center members and $45 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, call 320-587-7278 or visit hutchinsonarts.org.
Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 14-18
McLeod County Fair, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Gate admission is $7 and free for children 12 or younger. Grandstand events are $8 Wednesday-Saturday and $10 for the demolition derby on Sunday. For a schedule of events, visit mcleodcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 320-587-2499.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Jamie Risner is teaching a free yoga class 11-11:45 a.m. at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E.
Live jazz music by Group Decision 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N Marshall Ave. ADmission is $7 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 17-18
31st annual Forest City Threshers Show, 64917 309th St., Litchfield. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 or younger. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Event features an antique tractor pull, live music, beer garden, threshing, corn shredding, milking museum and more. For more information, call Dave Jutz at 320-693-7526 or Jon Barka at 320-221-0218.
36th annual Summer Rendezvous at the Forest City Stockade. This event features pioneer crafts, period demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, kids games, tours of historic buildings and more. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 or younger. The event site is 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade is at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street; forestcitystockade.org.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
Challenge yourself with this mobile escape room adventure: Uncle Milton’s Inheritance at 7 p.m. at the Meeker County Museum, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is $17 per person and includes escape room, light snacks and beverages. Teams are welcome with a maximum of 6 members. Stop by the museum to reserve your spot or book online at meekercomuseum.org/escape-room. The deadline to register is Aug. 15. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Sunday, Aug. 25
If you’re a fan of Loretta Lynn, Emmy Lou Harris and Tammy Wynette, don’t miss Kimberly Kaye, storyteller, songwriter and entertainer. She is headlining at 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $7 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
The Meeker County Museum is hosting a new book club with the theme of “Minnesotans in War” at 6:30 p.m. The featured book is “One Drop in a Sea of Blue: The Liberators of the Ninth Minnesota.” Admission is $10 for museum members and $12 for nonmembers. The group is meeting at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information or to reserve your spot, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Galleries, museums
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St.S.W., has extended the “Then and Now” exhibit featuring 18 historic photographs of the nine towns in McLeod County juxtaposed with their colorful, modern-day counterparts. The show will hang through Thursday, Aug. 22. Also showing at art center through Aug. 22 is “Becoming Whole: In Pieces,” a group exhibition featuring work from members of the Minnesota Mosaic Guild. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is hosting the “Manthei Farm Dioramas” exhibit through Labor Day. The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
View the collection of cameras on display through September at the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 308 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum also features the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is offering discount admission of $2 from 4 to 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month June 25-Sept. 24. The museum is partnering with Hutchinson Health for this program. Regular hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.