Next seven days
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Toddler Time 10:15 a.m. at the Litchfield Public Library, 216 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield. This event is for infants through age 3. This activity meets through Wednesday, Dec. 18. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-693-2430.
Celebrating St. Nicholas 4-6 p.m. at School of St. Philip in Litchfield. Children and families can participate in crafts making, storytime, pictures with St. Nicholas and a snack.
Taijifit with the Rev. Jill Warner, a certified Taijifit instructor, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. No experience necessary. The focus is on continuous flow through movements that encourage health and balance. All ages are welcome. This class meets weekly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2125.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 County Road 34; 320-693-9008.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Zion Lutheran Church, 504 N. Gilman Ave., Litchfield, is hosting an Advent Luncheon and Bake Sale. The bake sale begins at 10:30 a.m. and the luncheon is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost of the luncheon is $8.
Wheel & Cog Ornament Night 4-7 p.m. Create your own ornament at this event. The Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is housed at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For cost and more information, call 320-582-1904.
Glencoe Tour of Lights is 5-7:30 p.m. Pick up and drop off at Coborn’s, 2211 11th St. E., Glencoe. Customers of Glencoe Power & Light are welcome invited to to decorate their property for the holidays and enter the lighting contest. To participate, call the Chamber by Monday, Dec. 3, at 320-864-3650 or email sally@glencoechamber.com. Lighting winner prizes are $200 for first place; $150 for second place and $50 for third place. All participating businesses will be put into a drawing for two $50 Glencoe Bucks prizes.
Mick Sterling presents a new holiday show: “A Grand Ol Opry Christmas” at 7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Featured lead vocals are by Twin Cities favorites Cate Fierro and Shalo Lee, along with the Minnesota Hall of Fame recipient Mick Sterling. Expect to hear the songs of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Hank Williams, Brenda Lee and many more. Tickets are $20 for the all-ages show and are available for purchase at crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
Live music by John Dokken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Dec. 6
Rural Women Conference hosted by United Way of McLeod County. This event 8 a.m.-noon is at the Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. E., Silver Lake. Check in is at 8 a.m. followed by three sessions: Change is Constant, Redefining Rural, a panel of rural women, and Recognizing, Celebrating and Moving Through Change. This event features coffee, light snacks and breakfast. Tickets are $25. To register, visit bit.ly/2XbVEJc.
Bonnie Mohr Studio Holiday Gala, 10454 160th St., Glencoe, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Meet artist Bonnie Mohr, tour her farm studio, enjoy some treats, refreshments and socializing. For more information, call 320-864-6642.
A Scandinavian Christmas at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church, 16144 20th St. S.W., Cokato. Friday night 4-9 p.m. features a Scandinavian dinner, cemetery candle lighting, sausage roast, sleigh rides, choir program and singalong in Finnish and English. Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. includes a brunch, sleigh rides, choir program and sausage roast. For more information, visit cllchurch.org or call the church office at 320-286-2024.
”Light of the World” is the theme of the Women’s Candlelight Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This year’s featured speaker is Heather Flies, student pastor at Woodale Church in Eden Prairie. Call the church office for ticket availability at 320-587-2668.
Crow River Singers are performing their holiday concerts “Be Joyful,” which features Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” and traditional Christmas carols. The concerts are 7 p.m. Friday, at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The Sunday concert will also feature a performance by the Crow River Youth Choir featuring fourth and fifth graders. Admission is $8 and free for children younger than 12. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are staging the holiday show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” It follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, who are often referred to as “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale involving the Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds, and six rowdy kids. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. The show also runs 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 or younger. Buy them by calling the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, 410 First St. N., Winsted, is hosting a Christmas concert featuring the Kingery Family at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at intermission. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-485-2522.
Live music by LiveWire 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Trees and Traditions 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. This annual holiday event features decorated Christmas trees, table settings, live music, quilts, left and krumkake demonstrations, country store, bake shop, coffee bar and refreshments. Light lunch is available 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 320-587-2776.
Too busy to bake? Head to the Cookie and Candy Sale at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff St. N.E., Hutchinson. The fun begins at 9 a.m. and continues until sold out. Bring your own container and lids. Choose your cookies and candies. Weigh and pay, $7.50 per pound. Pack up your cookies and enjoy! Don’t have containers? Shirt boxes, tissue paper and platters are available for purchase. The line forms early so plan accordingly. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3318.
More goodies are available 9-11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church Bake and Candy Sale, 1400 Elliott Ave., Glencoe. This event features rosettes, krumkake, lefse, cookies and there is a Santa’s Attic featuring “new” used items. For more information, call the church office at 320-864-3855.
11th annual Arli-Dazzle Celebration in Arlington. Santa Day is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sibley East-Arlington Senior High School, 202 Third Ave. N.W., Arlington. At this same location is the Christmas Market and Holiday Movie showings. Activities are offered throughout the day. For more information, visit the Arli-Dazzle’s Facebook page.
A Scandinavian Christmas at the Cokato Laestadian Lutheran Church, 16144 20th St. S.W., Cokato, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes a brunch, sleigh rides, choir program and sausage roast. For more information, visit cllchurch.org or call the church office at 320-286-2024.
Happy Pawlidays Santa and Grinch Photos 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Runnings, 1090 State Highway 15 S. This event is a fundraiser for the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter. Three photo packages available: $5, $10 and $20. For more information, call 320-234-9699.
”Memories of Christmas Past” Ladies Christmas Brunch, 9:30 a.m.-noon at the Dassel Evangelical Covenant Church, 251 Lake St., Dassel. This free event features brunch, live music and stories of Christmases past. Childcare is available. Tickets are required. Pick them up at the church office or visit dasselcovenant.org/2019-christmas-brunch.html.
24th annual Stockade Christmas 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Forest City Stockade. This event features an old-fashioned Christmas. Discover how it was celebrated in 1862. This annual event features pioneer crafts, visits with Santa Claus, live music, demonstrations, horse-drawn sleigh rides, historic building tours and more. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children age 12 or younger. The Forest City Stockade is located 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade is at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street.
Winsted Winter Festival 11 a.m.-2 p.m. meet Santa and enjoy fun family activities, painting and bake sale at the Holy Trinity gym, 110 Winsted Ave. W., Winsted. The Winsted Arts Council is hosting an artisan boutique 2-8 p.m. at 141 W. Main Ave. This event features one-of-a-kind treasures by local artists. The Winsted Lions chili feed 4:30-7:30 p.m. is at the River of Life Church, 170 Main Ave. W. The 8th annual lighting of the Winsted Christmas tree and singing of Christmas carols is at 5:30 p.m. at Mill Reserve Park. The festival ends on a bright note: the Lighted Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. It travels through the downtown area. For more information, call the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-485-2366.
Ho, ho, ho it’s Santa Claus: noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
The Singing Friends Chorus will present two Christmas concerts this weekend: 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1014 Knight Ave. N., Glencoe, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Church of Peace, 424 N. Franklin St., Nowood Young America. The Singing Friends Chorus is a 35-voice choir with members from McLeod, Carver, Sibley and Wright counties. Admission is a freewill donation at the door. Refreshments will be served following the concert.
Billed as “Probably the Largest Lighted Parade in Minnesota,” the 11th annual Arli-Dazzle Lighted Parade is at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Arlington. Arrive early to stake your space. For more information, visit Arli-Dazzle’s Facebook page.
Christmas Party Bus Adventure 6 p.m.-midnight. This bus adventure will stop at several bars. Enjoy dancing and socializing with all the proceeds going to Hutchinson Area Christmas for Kids. The cost is $20 payable in advance. To reserve your spot, send a message at Christmas Party Bus Adventure’s Facebook page.
The Litchfield Holiday Showcase is 7 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Mitch Paradise, King Leonidas, Barking Spiders and Black Plague are among the acts participating in Silver Lake Championship Wrestling 7 p.m. at the Silver Lake Auditorium. Advance tickets available at Silver Lake Municipal Liquor. Doors at the door are $15 for adults and $9 for children 21 or younger.
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-15
Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter is hosting a holiday gift wrapping fundraiser 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Cost for gift wrapping is a freewill donation. For more information, call 320-234-9699.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Crow River Fastpitch invites families and their pets for pictures with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. Toys for Tots donations of new toys or money will be accepted at the door. The indoor playground is open and refreshments will be available. For more information, call Raquel Bushman, league director, at 320-583-0681.
Santa Claus is coming to town: noon-5 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Western Fraternal Life Lodge Lumir is hosting a community Christmas Party at the Komensky School, 19981 Major Ave., Hutchinson. It starts at 12:15 p.m. with a potluck lunch (refreshments provided) followed by games. Bring a dish to pass and a wrapped “white elephant” gift. Donations of money and nonperishable food items are welcome for Common Cup Ministry and the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-8728.
Holiday Remembrance Program 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1407 Cedar Ave. N., Glencoe. Remember your loved one with an invocation, music readings, candle lighting and refreshments. Admission is free but RSVP for planning by Dec. 2 to Gail at 320-864-3737.
Wine & Shop Craft & Vendor Market 1-5 p.m. in the Great Hall at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Crow River Singers are hosting their second holiday concert, “Be Joyful,” 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The Sunday concert will also feature a performance by the Crow River Youth Choir featuring fourth and fifth graders. Tickets are available for purchase at the door for each concert. For more information, email Holly Dapper, CRS project director, at hollymd55@hotmail.com.
The Litchfield Area Male Chorus is performing a holiday concert at 3 p.m. at the Litchfield Christian Church, 312 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-593-3635 or visit the Litchfield Area Male Chorus Facebook page.
North Country Christmas featuring Kat Perkins at Sibley East-Arlington Senior High School, 202 Third Ave. N.W., Arlington. Doors open at 4 for the 5 p.m. show. Reserved seat tickets are $20. For more information, call Tammy Diehn at 507-964-5334 or email diehn61@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel is staging the original production “From Cradle to Cross: A Story of Love” at 5 p.m. at the church, 221 Atlantic Ave. E., Dassel. The celebration of the season was written by Janis Rannow of Hutchinson, with music direction by Barb Kay of Dassel. The event features nine scenes with live animals, a unique shadow play, community guitarists and original narration, plus multiple music groups of all ages. Following the production, a meal will be served in the Fellowship Hall. The fee is a freewill donation. For more information, call the church office at 320-275-3852.
Christmas Carol Sing-Along 7 p.m. at the Brownton Congregational Church, 127 Fifth St. N., Brownton. The family-friendly event featues all your holiday features including “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night.” There will also be a reading of the “Legend of the Candy Cane.” For more information, call the church office at 320-583-2117.
Monday , Dec. 9
Hutchinson Middle School Band Concert at 7 p.m. in the gym, 1365 School Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the school office at 320-587-2854.
Texas Hold’em 7 p.m. at Muddy Cow, 915 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-373-5505.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts presents a new exhibit titled “Sticks and Stones” featuring the work of Shanda Landes, Mary Mulenberg, Mary Jo Schimelpfenig and Ellen Starr. View the exhibit 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon-4 p.m. Friday. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or stop by 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson.
Snow bingo is the activity at Adaptive Recreation 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. The next activity is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17; 320-234-5656.
Upcoming events
Thursday, Dec. 12
Gethsemane Lutheran Women’s Fellowship is hosting a Christmas Smorgasbord Holiday Gathering at noon. Tickets are $12. Enjoy the festivities of Scandinavian food and fellowship. For ticket availability, stop by the church office at 221 Atlantic Ave. E., Dassel, or call 320-275-3852.
McLeod County Historical Society is hosting its first Roaring ‘20s Gala begins at 5 p.m. with dinner, dancing, silent auction, live jazz band and comedic stylings by Dan Bublitz Jr. Tickets are $50 and available at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. To reserve tickets, call the museum at 320-587-2109. This event is a fundraiser for the historical society.
Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting an artists reception for its “Sticks and Stones” exhibit featuring the work of Ellen Starr, Mary Jo May Schimelpfenig, Shanda Swenson Landes and Mary Mulenburg 6-7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is welcome. The show continues through Jan. 20. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-4 p.m. Friday; 320-587-7278.
Holiday Remembrance Program 7 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Remember your loved one with an invocation, music readings, candle lighting and refreshments. Admission is free but RSVP for planning by Dec. 5 to Heather or Allison at 320-587-2128.
Karaoke 7-10 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson; 320-455-4999.
Friday, Dec. 13
Here comes Santa Claus: 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
It’s the second weekend run of the FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato’s holiday show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.” Shows are 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 or younger. Buy them by calling the Dassel History Center at 320-275-3077 or visit fungusamongusplayers.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
14th annual Fancy Cookie Sale 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beckville Lutheran Church, 20521 600th Ave., Litchfield. This event features Christmas cookies, candies, jams, jellies, ethnic goodies, Scandinavian cookies, lefse, rosettes and more. Lunch is also available.
Cookie galore will be for sale at the Peace Lutheran Cookie Sale at 9 a.m. in the Peace Center at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. The line forms early for this event. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3031.
Christmas Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Anastasia Cathlic School, 400 Lake St. S.W., Hutchinson. This event features Breakfast with Santa, bake sale, vendors, silent auction and a quilt raffle. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Cathie Wallyn at 320-587-6022 or 320-582-0660.
Dassel-Cokato FFA is hosting a bunch with Santa 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the high school, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. After brunch, children can take a picture with Santa, plus other activities will be available. All proceeds from this event will go to Camp Courage in Annandale. For more information, email tracy.nelson@dc.k12.mn.us.
Second annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th E. This event features 60 crafters and vendors. Attendees are invited to view the Festival of Trees 10 a.m.-noon upstairs at the Glencoe Public Library. Santa visits 1-2 p.m. Donations are welcome of mittens, hats, gloves and scarves for the McLeod Alliance.
Holiday Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson. This event features vendors selling a variety of gifts, snacks and treats. For more information, call 320-234-5652.
Live music by 2 Sisters — Ellen Tracy and Julie Vrieze — are providing live music at the Christmas Open House on Main Street 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at Quilt Haven, 7 Main St. N., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-8341.
Toys for Tots Distribution 2-4 p.m. The River at MSP Church, 1000 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This program is for low-income families in need of assistance. Application forms are avialable here: bit.ly/2Kivsrm. The deadline to register is Dec. 1. For assistance, email the Rev. David Blair at PastorDavid@rivermsp.com.
Main Street Christmas 3-5 p.m. at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E. This event features visits with Santa, a coloring contest, live reindeer, cookies and hot chocolate, hayrides and more. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Christmas Movie and PJ Party 4-9:30 p.m. at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe. Drop off your kids at the Community Room (use the Field House doors) for an evening of a crafts, supper and the movie “The Grinch.” The fee is $20 for the first child and $10 for siblings. This event is open to all ages. All proceeds go to the Glencoe Royalty.
Second annual Hutchinson Holiday Parade of Lights is 5 p.m. The parade starts at First Avenue Northeast by the former Shopko store and follows Hassan Street. It ends at Faith Lutheran Church. The parade is expected to last about 30 minutes. following Main Street Christmas. The parade will travel along Hassan Street. This event is sponsored by the Hutchinson Lions and Down with Diabetes Alliance. For more information, call Bobby Paulson at 320-582-1213.
Fifth annual Bluegrass Gospel Christmas 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. This event features the Kingery Family, Grove City; the Mahlstedt Family, Cokato; and Pearlgrace & Co. (the Williamson Family of Oklahoma). Admission is a freewill donation at the door. For more information, visit mnbluegrass.com.
Litchfield Downtown Council presents a Christmas Gala featuring David K as Roy Orbison at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. for appetizers, beverages and Christmas movie followed at 7 p.m. by the Roy Orbison Show. Tickets are $10 balcony and $20 main floor. Buy tickets online at royorbison.rocks or by calling the Litchfield Downtown Council at 320-221-5781.
Live music by Traveled Ground 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Monday, Dec. 16
Hutchinson High School Holiday Band and Choir Concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Admission is free and the public is welcome; 320-587-2151.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
”Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree” ... sing this holiday song and many more at Beer and Carols 6-8 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call River of Hope Church at 320-587-4414.
Litchfield High School Band and Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium, 901 N. Gilman Ave.; 320-693-2424.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Art Kids Drop In Day: Joy and Giving 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Children age 3-5 and their caregivers are welcome to work with a variety of materials to create holiday artworks to gift to loved ones. Admission is free, but advance registration is requested for planning. To reserve your spot, call 320-587-7278.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Community Christmas Celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Litchfield Central Park. The winners of the “Get Wrapped Up” promotion and “Light Up Litchfield” will be announced at this event. For more information, call the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184.
Traveler’s Christmas worship service 6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This service was created in response to people sharing their disappointment that they would not be around over the holidays to enjoy celebrating Christmas with their church family. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
Live music by Josie Sanken, 7-9 p.m. at Zellas, 14 Main St. S., Hutchinson; 320-587-9463.
Friday, Dec. 20
Last call for Santa Claus: 4-7 p.m. Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S.
Stamp-n-Storage presents A Night with Comedian Tommy Ryman 7 p.m. at CorssPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Ryman was a semifinalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Tickets are $15 and available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at Stamp-N-Storage, 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2668.
Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 21-22
Touch of Grace presents “The Nutcracker” ballet at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. To order tickets, visit touchofgracestudio.com. See the story on C1.
Christ the King Lutheran Church is presenting the Christmas cantata “A Child, A King” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free, donations are welcome. For more information, call Brandon Begnaud, music and worship director, at 320-484-2358.
Through Tuesday, Dec. 24
Free family holiday showing of “White Christmas” (this is a change from what has been previously posted) and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 10 a.m. at CineMagic Century 9 Theatre, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. Santa will be stopping by and free coffee, cider and cookies will be available in the lobby. Donations of nonperishable food items for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf are welcome.
Cash and nonperishable food donations are welcome during the Meeker Area Food Shelf’s annual Holiday Drive, 118 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7661 or email needfood@hutchtel.net.
Friday, Dec. 27
Join No Lines Improv for its annual Holiday Extravaganza comedy show 8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 30-31
YoungStars director Cassie Jurgenson is teaching a two-day Youth Musical Theater Intensive program 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Hutchinson Middle School cafeteria and auditorium, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. This class is for student in fourth through ninth grade. The fee is $20. To register, visit hutchinsonprce.com/recreation-center/prce-brochure/ or call the Hutchinson Community Education at 320-587-2975.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Hutchinson Senior Center’s 12th annual New Year’s Eve Noon Bash. The Root’n’ Too’n’ 2020 New Year’s Eve Party at 11 a.m. Relax and reminisce with friends, food and drink. The fee is $5. RSVP at the front desk or call 320-234-5656 before Friday, Dec. 27.
Ring in 2020 at the Roaring ‘20s Prohibition-era murder mystery dinner at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7. E., Hutchinson. The event includes cocktails, appetizers, bufffet-style dinner and show. For more infomation, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Galleries, museums
The Meeker County Museum’s second annual Christmas Tree Village features decorated trees by local nonprofit agencies. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Admission buys a kid-friendly Christmas scavenger hunt and a ticket to vote for Best Decorated Tree. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. The exhibit is at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911.
Dassel History Center and Ergot Museum, 901 First St. N., is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. It’s closed Sunday and Monday. The museum offers the following permanent exhibits: “Ergot: From Blight to Blessing,” “Dassel Seed Corn: Planting the Seed,” “Peterson Pharmacy” and “Magnus Johnson: No Yokel and No Man’s Echo.” For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
The Cokato Museum, 175 Fourth St. S.W., Cokato, showcases local Cokato history, plus it is home to the Gust Akerlund Photography Studio. For more information, call the museum at 320-286-2427 or visit cokatomuseum.org.
Tickets are on sale for the Roaring ‘20s Gala Discover local history at the McLeod County Historical Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. The museum is also home to the Les Kouba Gallery, Emanuel Albrecht Gallery and the Historical Gallery, which includes displays from the county’s nine towns. Interested in genealogy? Investigate your family roots in the research library or access records through the museum’s library edition of Ancestry. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-2109 or visit www.mcleodhistory.org.
Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson is in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is $4 (except on discounted Tuesdays). For more information, call 320-582-1904 or visit wheelandcog.com.
Meeker County Historical Museum at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. N., Litchfield, features local Meeker County and Civil War history. It is also the site of the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable, which meets the second Thursday of each month. Open hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday. Admission is free for members and for children younger than 12. Admission for nonmembers is $3. For more information, call 320-693-8911 or visit www.garminnesota.org.
