NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Thursday, Dec. 8
Second annual Candy Cane Parade 5:30 p.m. in Litchfield. New route this year. The parade will start at the north end of Central Park on Marshall Avenue and go south past the Litchfield Public Library. It will turn left on Second Street and then left again on Holcombe Avenue. The parade will end at Fourth and Holcombe. This year’s parade will feature a 45-foot unit made locally by residents with the support of several local businesses.
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas with Mick Sterling returns to Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors opens at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are available at www.crowriverwinery.com.
Friday, Dec. 9
Meet Santa as he arrives on a fire truck 6:15 p.m. at Mug Shots, 100 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos. Beginning at 5 p.m. supper featuring hotdogs, soup and crackers will be served with a freewill donation. For more information, call 320-877-7525.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, DEC. 9-10
Directing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is Val Chellin. See the show 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at the Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave. For ticket information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11, 16-18
FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato present “The Butterfingers Angel, Mary and Joseph, Herod the Nut and the Slaughter of Twelve Hit Carols in a Pear Tree” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, Dec.16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, 18, all at the Dassel History Center, 901 First Ave. Tickets are available online at www.fungusamongusplayers.org or by calling the History Center at 320-275-3077.
Saturday, Dec. 10
The 69th annual Saint Lucia Breakfast is 6-9:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Tickets are available at the church office or at the door. For more information, call 320-693-2487.
McLeod, Meeker & Wright She Ascends is hosting Jingle Bell Hike 9 a.m. at Piepenberg Regional Park, 21104 Belle Lake Road, Hutchinson. To register, visit the She Ascends Facebook page.
Glencoe Living Nativity 5-7 p.m. at Oak Leaf Park. For more information or to volunteer, call 612-840-6308.
Don’t miss the Hutchinson Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. The route starts at First Avenue Northeast and runs along Hassan Street ending at Faith Lutheran Church.
The Litchfield Downtown Council is hosting Bob and the Beachcombers Christmas Gala 6-8 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Tickets are $25 and include show and appetizer buffet. Tickets are available at Larry’s Barber and The Red Door in Litchfield or call 320-221-5781 and leave a message. Payment is by cash or check.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11
Meet Santa at his house in Central Park in downtown Litchfield. Hours are noon-2 p.m. Santa will also be there Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18.
Meet Santa at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Cost $5 and please bring your own camera. This event is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Free pet photograph with Santa 1-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, and Dec. 17-18, at Pet Smart, 1320 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Book your free appointment at tinyurl.com/2vhzm89a, For more information, call 320-587-4335.
Through Thursday, Dec. 15
The 33rd annual Toys for Tots Drive is collecting toys through Dec. 15 at Center National Bank, 301 N. Ramsey Ave., Litchfield. For more information, call 320-693-7911.
Through Saturday,
Dec. 17
The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall is hosting “Your Holiday Traditions,” a community exhibit. It features favorite Christmas ornaments, holiday recipes, family photos and so on. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for members and children and $3 for nonmembers. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.co