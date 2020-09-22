Litchfield Library found itself without a children’s librarian earlier this year when Jan Pease, who held that role for nearly three decades, announced her retirement.
With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping the library’s doors closed, the absence of a children’s librarian might not have been realized by many. But as the library adds back services, including by-appointment, in-building visits from patrons, hiring a children’s librarian became more pressing.
“I was looking for someone with a depth of knowledge about libraries and about serving kids and families through the library,” said Beth Cronk, head librarian at Litchfield Library, who oversees all Pioneerland libraries in Meeker County. “I wanted someone who would be great at choosing books to add to the collections in all four libraries in the county, so that the collections will stay current and high quality and will serve all young people who use our libraries. I wanted someone with experience leading children’s programs, especially storytimes, which are really important at Litchfield Library. And I wanted someone who would be a good communicator about the children’s and teen materials and services available from our library, and who would be good at interacting with all of our library patrons.”
Cronk says she found that person close by and “in the family” of the Pioneerland Library System. Rachelle Golde, Youth Services librarian at Hutchinson Library for more than three years, will serve the dual role at Hutchinson, Litchfield and the libraries in Dassel, Cosmos and Grove City.
“Rachelle is a perfect match for this,” Cronk said. “She came highly, highly recommended, and she has already been working in the same position for another library in our system, so I knew she was going to be able to jump right in and meet the challenges of this job. Plus I know that Litchfield patrons are going to like her. She’s a great addition to our team.”
A Hutchinson native, Golde earned a Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She also has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with an emphasis in science education.
She has worked with children through school programs, early childhood programs and other nonprofit organizations that focused on children and education.
Golde has been at the Hutchinson Library for about three-and-a-half years. She started as a Teen Services librarian, then moved into the role of Youth Services librarian, where she works with youth up to 18 years old. She will continue at the Hutchinson Library while taking on the Children’s Librarian position in Litchfield, which always has been a part-time position.
Cronk said she expects no big changes to programs or collection from her new team member right away, especially as she and the rest of the staff continue to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In some ways, it’s not the worst time to make this big change to having a new person take on a position someone held for almost three decades,” Cronk said. “Storytimes are virtual right now, and families will be able to start watching Rachelle’s storytimes on our website and Facebook page. Then when we’re back in person, hopefully they’ll be a little bit used to her style, since absolutely everyone does storytime a little differently. I’m looking forward to seeing what Rachelle chooses for new books and what kinds of programs she puts together. Because of her education and experience, Rachelle will be able to apply professional library principles and best practices to her work at the Litchfield Library. I really think her background will serve us well — plus she’s so nice! I can’t wait for people in Litchfield to get to know her.”
Following is a little more about Golde, in her own words.
Tell us why you became a librarian, and more specifically, a children’s librarian.
GOLDE: I have a passion for education and inspiring the love of education and books to others, especially children. Teaching children the joys and benefits of reading will last a lifetime. I believe that all children can learn to love reading and education when given the right materials and support. To quote Maya Angelou, “Any book that helps a child to form a habit of reading, to make reading one of his [or her] deep and continuing needs, is good for him [or her].”
What is your role as a children’s librarian? What are the duties of the job, but also what what are you — or any children’s librarian — trying to accomplish as you interact with young readers?
GOLDE: My role as a children’s librarian is to oversee, plan, and implement all children’s programming. I also oversee, research, and purchase all the children’s and teens’ books and materials for the Pioneerland libraries in Meeker County. Another aspect of my job is to interact with children, teens, parents, families, and educators to gain insight as to what programs and materials are needed for the community. The overall goal of being a children’s librarian is to inspire a love a reading and learning in all our library patrons.
How do you interact with young readers? In the past, Litchfield Library has had storytimes and other activities for children. Is that something that will continue?
GOLDE: The plan is to continue to offer storytime programs for children. However, due to restrictions regarding Covid-19, the format of these storytimes will be online rather than the usual in-person programs. I have been and will continue to create digital storytimes that will air on (cable access) and will also be posted on the library’s website via a YouTube link. We will also continue with our Take & Make programs. We will continue with the in-person storytime programs once we are given the OK to do so.
COVID-19 obviously has created challenges in many areas of life and professions, how has it affected the role of children’s librarian? How will you continue to inspire young readers without hands-on or in-person events?
GOLDE: Yes, like everyone else, Covid-19 has affected librarians as well. We are no longer able to host in-person programs and storytimes until otherwise notified. The health and safety of library staff and all library patrons is very important to us at the library. We also have a limited time with patrons as they use our Library Express, Curbside, and computer appointments services. It has been a learning experience; however, I am learning to connect with children and teens virtually through a variety of ways. We also make the most of our Library Express appointments and phone calls and emails for requests.
What is it about being a children’s or youth librarian that you most enjoy?
GOLDE: I enjoy working on the collection development processes. Creating a diverse, well-rounded collection to meet the needs and wants of children, parents, educators, and caregivers is important to me. I also enjoy reading aloud during storytimes.
Have you always been a “book person” yourself? Did you always enjoy reading as a child? How do your experiences as a young reader shape the way you approach being a children’s librarian?
GOLDE: Yes, I have always loved books and reading. When children learn to love books at a young age, they have a positive connection to books and learning. This early love for books can be developed, enhanced, or even rediscovered throughout a lifetime.
Do you have a favorite genre of book? Why?
GOLDE: Some of my more favorite genres include fantasy and historical fiction. I am very open to reading a large variety of genres and titles in fiction and non-fiction across children’s, young adult and adult collections.
What were the last three books you read? What was your favorite and why?
GOLDE: I have read many, many children’s books — I read to my own children every day, as well as, read children’s books while doing collection development for the libraries. I read across all book genres and all age categories. I also read books for professional development, and for personal interests and entertainment. I always hesitate to declare a favorite title as there are so many books that I have yet to discover. My favorite children’s books and authors often make appearances as I read them aloud during storytimes.
Can you offer any advice to parents of young readers to get them interested, and keep them interested in reading? What are keys to developing a love of books and reading, and what strategies can a parent employ? And why is it important to develop that love of reading?
GOLDE: My advice to parents of young readers is to let children choose their own books. You can gently lead children to books of your choice, as well. Even if the book is a bit too difficult for them to read on their own, someone could read it to them or let them discover the book through pictures and the words that they can read. If the book is far too easy for the child, let them enjoy a stressfree read. Never discourage a child from reading a book. If the book has tough topics within it, use these books as teachable moments. Another great way to encourage children of all ages is to let them see you read. When children see adults read and discuss books it models the habit and behaviors of reading for them. Don’t be afraid to openly talk about books on all topics with children.
“Children are made readers on the laps of their parents.” — Emilie Buchwald.
Children who develop a love of reading often times are able to develop a wider vocabulary and learn the skills necessary to be a lifelong learner. They learn where to find information and how to explore the world and new ideas through reading. Children also have higher self-confidence when they are able to read at their age appropriate levels.