If you’re looking for a classic tale full of action, adventure and romance look no further than Litchfield Community Theatre. The company will perform “Robin Hood and the White Arrow” later this month.

Tim Nelson, an accomplished actor, director, and composer, will direct the show, his fourth consecutive year in the director’s role for LCT’s summer musical. Adding a new twist this year is that Nelson composed the music for the show, which was written by good friend Kent Johnson.

