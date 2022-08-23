It’s been a busy year for Anna Euerle. But things will begin to slow down, beginning tonight.
The Litchfield High School graduate admits she has mixed feelings about that slower-pace-of-life thing. After all, the whirlwind in which she’s been immersed for the past year has been as rewarding and energizing as it has been challenging and taxing.
But tonight on stage at the Minnesota State Fair Leinie’s Lodge Band Shell, Euerle will officially become a past Princess Kay of the Milky Way while crowning her successor from among 10 county dairy princesses from around the state.
Euerle received her crown as the 68th Princess Kay on the eve of last year’s State Fair, a night she says she’ll never forget and sometimes still can’t believe.
Since then, her life has been busy as a barn at milking time. Euerle has made 75 official appearances and driven thousands of miles — so many she’s lost track, but knows that it was more than 3,000 miles in June alone. She’s visited parts of the state she had never seen before, from Ada in northwestern Minnesota to Blue Earth in the southwestern part of the state. Her presence has been requested at many events in southern Minnesota especially, and she’s dutifully visited locales like New Ulm and Arlington in south central and Austin in southeastern parts of the state.
“I’ve been able to see some pretty cool farms and meet some really cool people,” Euerle said when she sat down recently for an interview at her parents’ farm north of Litchfield. “It’s definitely been quite an experience.”
Mixed among all of duties of being an ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy industry has been the rest of a very busy life. Euerle has three semesters left on a major in food science at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Following high school graduation, she attended Ridgewater College where she earned an associate degree in agribusiness, then moved on to River Falls.
In addition, she’s continued to help out on her parents’ farm and on a nearby farm, where she’s kept the dairy cows she shows at the county and state fairs. She missed the opportunity to show her cow at last year’s State Fair because of Princess Kay duties, but she plans to return to the show arena this year.
The youngest of Joan and Vaughn Euerle’s four children, Anna spent her life in dairy farming. Joan Euerle tells the story of Anna riding in a car seat inside a tractor cab at three or four days old and hanging out in a playpen inside the milkhouse while her parents went about their chores.
She plans to stay the course as she concludes her Princess Kay experience and graduates from college. As her major hints, Euerle’s end goal is to get a job in the dairy industry, specifically as a milk inspector for the state of Minnesota.
“I think that role sticks out to me not only because I have a lot of mentors in the field, but also because it’s kind of a liaison between the dairy farms and the consumers,” she said. “You know, I get to work with the dairy farmers to help them better their farms, while also ensuring to our consumers that the dairy products that they enjoy on their tables are safe for them to love and eat and enjoy.”
As she looked back on her year as dairy royalty, Euerle said she wanted to be sure to thank those who have supported her throughout her Princess Kay reign, and before.
“I’m must incredibly grateful for everybody, not only in Litchfield, but in all of Meeker County, for trying to keep up with me throughout my year, and just love that I’ve gotten from everyone,” she said. “It’s just been really amazing to come home and see all that and just the excitement of when I was crowned and it’s really, really special for me to call Litchfield and Meeker County home because the people here are just truly like no other. Their support is unwavering, and I really can’t thank them enough.”
Following are some additional thoughts Euerle shared during a wide-ranging interview:
IR: You’re nearing the end of your time as Princess Kay. You will crown the 69th Princess Kay. How are you feeling?
Euerle: It’s weird. I’m not ready to be done yet. But I mean, it’s very fast approaching for sure. I can’t believe it’s gone so fast. They always told me it would, and I guess I never really believed them. And here we are (days away from 2022 coronation) and I guess I believe them now.
IR: Was there anything that you didn’t expect, or weren’t prepared for that you ran across this year?
Euerle: I did a fair amount of classroom visits. And kids say the darndest things. Just meeting the kids from rural Minnesota, from the metro area, all of them had so many interesting questions. They wanted to know how much milk a cow will produce in a month – not a day, the want to know the whole month, which was, I guess, not an increment that I had prepared myself for. And they wanted to know the financial side of the dairy community, which I think that came from a second- or third-grader. So that definitely was another thing I wasn’t necessarily expecting that day. But they had lots of great questions, and it’s just so exciting to see young minds, being able to process and form such cohesive questions that go along with the tour and it was really amazing.
IR: What’s the biggest change you’ve see in yourself this past year?
Euerle: I don’t know if I’ve ever been asked that one. (Her mother, Joan, from a nearby chair suggested that it’s Anna’s ability to interact with children.) Yeah, I’m not much of a kid person. And so I think kind of learning how to be around the younger generation and be able to be on their level and explain things to them so they understand it. It’s definitely something that I’ve gotten better at.
I don’t think I will ever know how to recover from kindergartners trying to tackle me in their classroom while I’m wearing heels. I didn’t even give any thought and I wore heels, and I was leaving and they’re, like, all clinging to my legs. So, yeah, definitely working with younger kids. I do it a lot. I mean, when I go to county fairs, a lot of times they request me to come on Kids Day. So it’s definitely kind of honed my skill set there.
IR: Your year as Princess Kay was a kind of transitional one in that you were the last person sculpted by Linda Christensen. What was it like spending a day in a cooler, having your head sculpted in butter by this, really, kind of icon of the State Fair?
Euerle: It was just an experience of a lifetime. But, you know, probably a year ago now is when my sister and my dad sat down and they were like, “Wow, you’re running for Princess Kay this year. It’s kind of like the Super Bowl being hosted by Minnesota and the Vikings are playing.” I’m running for Princess Kay, and Linda’s retiring, but then (Litchfield resident) Jerry Kulzer is the incoming sculptor. So that definitely put a little pressure on ahead of time. Nonetheless, I was just really excited. And then when I was crowned, I mean, the fact that I was going to be sculpted by Linda didn’t honestly hit me until the next morning, and oh my gosh, she’s just a joy to be around. She’s so funny.
We had CBS Sunday Morning in the booth, almost the entire two days I was in sculpting. They had us both mic’d the entire time. They told us, you know, we just want to get some B roll of you guys and the chatter that happens in the butter booth. There’s quite the amount of stories that we shared and, and just kind of getting to see her in interviews, because we had a lot of news media coming in, and they wanted to interview her. It was really cool to sit back and hear the story.
I hope maybe she’ll swing by the fair this year and say “hi.” I don’t know if she will … but it would be fun to see her again.
IR: What has it been like to be the spokesperson for the dairy industry in Minnesota? Do you think about that, the significance of that? Do you feel pressure in representing an entire industry?
Euerle: So I think State Fair’s pretty high pressure, because, gosh, I lost count of how many interviews I did. I mean, you get up at 4 in the morning on the first day to go to the fair to do interviews. I can’t watch those interviews, I don’t watch my interviews. I watched my crowning video for the first time, like a month ago.
But I definitely got more comfortable with it. I am the type of person who’s pretty good on the fly. But I do like to prepare. And so I just make sure I know kind of who my audience is. And if I have any key points, like if the day is focused around exercise and refueling with dairy, or, you know, just being able to get those key messages across short and sweet, because not every crowd wants to hear me talk for 10 minutes. And so just kind of being able to know what you’re going to say and how you’re going to say it before you get up there.
And as far as thinking about being the spokesperson, I try not to. Because I think the more I think about it, the more I get in my head. I just try to look at this as an opportunity to be able to share my stories with everybody that I meet.
I think, when we’re talking about audiences that I’m most nervous to get in front of, it’s dairy farmers, because I’m representing them. And so I want to make sure that I’m saying everything exactly perfect, exactly how they would want it to sound. And that, you know, when they leave that event, they’re very proud that I’m able to represent them. When I have an audience of farmers, it’s definitely a little bit more stressful. Though they can definitely relate to my stories a little bit more, I’m always a little bit nervous to make sure that they leave that room feeling proud.
IR: How did you prepare yourself for this role, public speaking and interviews?
Euerle: We actually had a media team, and they would give me critiques on my live interviews and (suggest) ‘Maybe say it this way, or maybe say this instead,’ you know, nothing like ‘you need to say this.’ That was always very helpful.
But as far as like a list of things you need to know, I think the biggest thing is just being able to make a genuine connection with people because you’re going to meet more than just dairy farmers. We need to be able to connect with people who live in the metro area who never set foot on a dairy farm before, and so we need to be able to have conversations that are on everyone’s level. You know I can talk about all the ins and outs of my dairy farm but it doesn’t necessarily make sense to everybody like it does to me, and so I think that’s one of the biggest things that I always try to do is make sure that I’m kind of staying within everybody’s circle of knowledge … just try to make sure everybody feels comfortable
IR: What will it be like to crown your successor?
Euerle: I’m a little nervous. We do have two finalists that are identical twins, so I’m hoping it all ends well there. I actually get to crown the new Princess Kay, and I’m excited.
I think it’s going to be tough too. This has been such a huge part of my life for the last year. It’s kept me busy. It’s kept me moving. And there’s going to be a huge hole. So I’m definitely not ready for that. It’s going to be a little strange that I’m not going to be bopping around county to county in crown and sash like I have been for the last year, but it’ll be OK.
IR: As a dairy spokesperson, do you get asked about the health benefits and safety of dairy products – maybe especially as compared to the many milk and dairy alternatives that are out there these days?
Euerle: What I do get asked about a lot is, oh, well, you know, I have a lactose sensitivity, or I’m lactose intolerant, and I can’t have dairy, what options do I have? And I really love that question. Because there’s so many products out there that cater to that environment. There’s ultrafiltered milk, and so they’re able to filter it and filter and filter it and it actually takes out the lactose. That’s, that’s a product that I really enjoy. I mean, I don’t have any sensitivities or intolerances. But it’s really good. And it’s got a lot of protein. And then also with your harder cheeses, they actually have a very low lactose content, and a little bit with yogurt as well. And so I always love sharing with people that even though you might have those dietary restrictions, there are still ways that the dairy community is working to make sure that they can still enjoy our products.
IR: So the really big question that everyone wants to know the answer to is, what’s going to happen to your butter head?
Euerle: (Laughs.) So, it’s next door, in its very own freezer at my grandma’s house, and she’ll hang out there for a while. My hope is actually next year at the county fair to, ideally, do like a three-course meal throughout the fair – so pancakes for breakfast, sweet corn for lunch, baked potatoes for dinner – and I use my butter up for all of it.
Originally, it started out as just a sweet corn feed. But then, you know, it’s probably about 75 pounds (of butter) now that it’s been sculpted out. And so I’m thinking, 75 pounds, that’s still a lot of butter. Is that going to be too much for just sweet corn? And I like potatoes. And I’ve run a little thin on pancakes, because in June you go to like a breakfast or two every Saturday morning. But you know, I think come next year I’ll be ready for more pancakes.
So, yes, I’m looking forward to being able to share the butter with the entire community. That’s always kind of my goal was to be able to share it with everyone in Litchfield and Meeker County, because at the end of the day, they’re a large part of the reason as to why this crown and sash is on me right now.