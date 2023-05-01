Simpler times were not always as simple as we might remember. But they can be humorous and heartwarming.
At least that's evident in the Litchfield Opera House production of "Anne of Green Gables," which will take the stage for three shows next weekend.
The play, directed by Val Chellin, is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the Opera House. Tickets — $10 for adults and $7 for children — are available by calling 320-221-6679 and at the door.
The cast of nearly 20 adult and child actors began rehearsing the play about a month ago.
"Anne of Green Gables" is adapted from the classic novel by L.M. Montgomery and follows a feisty orphan, Anne Shirley, who's adopted by Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert. Adapting to her new life isn't easy for the energetic, effusive girl, who does not fit the wish of the Cuthbert siblings, who had hoped to adopt a quiet boy who could help out around their farm.
But Anne slowly makes her way through various challenges and earns the love and respect not only of the Cuthberts but school friends and other adults.
And the production isn't just about theatrical moments, each show of "Anne of Green Gables" will be preceded by a tea party, the cost of which is covered by the admission charge.