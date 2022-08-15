In today’s fast-paced world, there’s something about rolling down a highway at a top speed of 25 mph that brings a smile to Webster Peterson’s face.

He’s not alone. Peterson and 40 other drivers in the New London to New Brighton Antique Car Run, say there’s nothing quite like the annual run that crosses 120 miles of the middle of Minnesota, including making stops Saturday in Grove City, Litchfield and Kingston.

