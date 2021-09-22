This fall brings a bumper crop of new books from beloved and respected authors. Whether they’ve already been released or they’re anticipated for later this fall, these books are causing as much buzz as the yellow jackets we’re dealing with these days.
“Beautiful World, Where Are You” is the third novel by Sally Rooney. Her other two novels, “Normal People” and “Conversations with Friends,” both made it onto multiple best-of-the-year lists and were bestsellers. Her newest is also a bestseller, and the critics love it. It’s a coming-of-age novel about four young adults in Ireland, exploring their friendships and romantic relationships. Critics use words like “exacting,” “sharp,” “taut,” and “precise” to describe her style, and they say she writes with the sure and confident hand of an older and more experienced author, while serving as an authentic voice of the Millennial generation. This novel is available now.
Colson Whitehead has won two Pulitzer Prizes, one in 2017 for his novel “The Underground Railroad” and the other in 2020 for his novel “The Nickel Boys.” His new novel “Harlem Shuffle” is one of the big books of this fall. It’s described as a heist novel/family saga/morality play/social novel about race, set in 1960s Harlem. Ray is an upstanding furniture salesman who comes from a family of criminals, a fact he hides. His cousin is a thief who plans a heist at a fancy hotel, and he involves his respectable cousin as a fence for the stolen goods, sending his life and business into chaos. Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novels were heavy, but this one is described as fun and entertaining. “Harlem Shuffle” was just released Sept. 14.
Anthony Doerr is also a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, winning the award in 2015 for the bestselling and beloved novel “All the Light We Cannot See.” His newest, “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” is being published Sept. 28. This epic novel connects stories of a teenage girl in the siege of Constantinople in 1422, an elderly man in a 20th century library where a bomb has been set, and another teenage girl on a spaceship in the future. All of them are somehow related to an ancient Greek story that has survived through history. With themes of hope and stewardship, this book celebrates books, stories, and librarians.
Amor Towles’ novel “A Gentleman in Moscow” was a bestselling book and a favorite of critics in 2016. His upcoming novel, “The Lincoln Highway,” is coming out on Oct. 5. Set in the ‘50s, this road trip novel starts when 18-year-old Emmett is released from a juvenile work farm in Nebraska after serving his sentence, intending to head to California with his one remaining family member, his 8-year-old brother. He discovers that two of his friends stowed away with him to escape the farm, and they intend to take them all to New York City.
Other anticipated novels this fall include “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, which will be released on Nov. 9; “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout, coming out on Oct. 19; “The Book of Form and Emptiness” by Ruth Ozeki, which is newly available; and “Matrix” by Lauren Groff, which is already available.
The fall looks like a satisfying time for those who like to read well-crafted literature by top authors. You can request these books through our library catalog, even if they aren’t published yet; library staff are happy to help you order them, too.