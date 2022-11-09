Graphic novels are a growing library staple, especially in juvenile literature. If you’re unfamiliar with graphic novels, think of them as a comic book with a longer narrative. All graphic novels combine pictures with text, but they can be any genre of literature and any reading level. From historical fiction, to classic literature, to manga, to personified animal heroes, graphic novels offer something for everyone! As the popularity of graphic novels rises, you may see your young readers coming home with these increasingly prevalent picks.
Why should we care about graphic novels? When trying to encourage younger patrons who struggle with reading, there can be a lot of pressure to find a book that they can enjoy, read independently, and not feel embarrassed about their own reading level. Sometimes our young patrons become overwhelmed by the idea of reading an entire novel on their own; however, graphic novels may be the gateway to excitement for books. Louise Baigelman, MEd., Co-founder of Story Shares, offers five reasons why graphic novels can help kids with reading:
- They look and feel more approachable.
- They feel mature and cool, too.
- They can help with reading comprehension.
- They can help kids feel a sense of accomplishment.
- They can prepare kids for other types of books.
With such a variety of topics, characters, tones, settings, etc., there’s bound to be a book out there for your reader. Once they find whatever storyline catches their interest, the illustrations on each page can also support comprehension by providing scaffolding for what is happening in the text. If your reader struggles with independent reading, they don’t have to question whether or not they understood the narration. An added bonus is that many graphic novels are written as a series, so if your reader gets hooked, it might be hard to get them to put down the next book!
Here at the library, we have graphic novels of all genres and levels. Some of our younger readers enjoy reading “Blue, Barry & Pancakes” by Daniel Abdo and Jason Patterson and “Narwhal” by Ben Clanton. These series feature animals as main characters who go on fun and often silly adventures together. The vibrant illustrations engage young patrons, and the storylines about friendship keep readers wanting more.
For more elementary/middle grade level reading, our patrons love “Dog Man” and “Cat Kid” by Dav Pilkey. His name might be familiar as the author of the “Captain Underpants” series. He continues his hilarious style with these two series where our two heroes are a dog and a cat. You might also remember “The Baby-Sitters Club”; this has recently been adapted into graphic novels.
Manga encompasses a sector of graphic novels that originate in Japan. This particular type of graphic novel also has books of all different reading levels and subjects, but stylistically, they have some distinguishing features. For example, you actually read these books from right to left. Some of the popular manga series that we have here at the library include “Naruto,” “Bleach,” and “Yu-Gi-Oh.”
On a very different level, we also have graphic novels of familiar classics such as “The Count of Monte Cristo,” “Les Misérables,” and even “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” While reading these versions might not suffice for a class reading assignment, they can be very helpful, especially to read alongside the original text to support comprehension. Or perhaps you never got around to reading some of these classics, and now you’ve decided to see what it’s all about. Either way, graphic novels can be a new format for everyone to enjoy.
— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Library.