Have you been following the discoveries and adventures of the Mars rover Perseverance? It is fascinating! The Perseverance rover was given its name by a seventh-grader from Virginia who won the nationwide naming contest for the rover. It was launched from Cape Canaveral’s Air Force Station in Florida on July 30, 2020, and landed on the planet Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, in the Jezero Crater. The rover is also providing a source of ground transportation for the Mars Helicopter.
The mission objectives for the Perseverance and the helicopter are to survey the planet’s geology, gather rock and soil samples for later study and to seek out any signs of ancient life. It is also being used as a demonstration for creating future technology for robotics and humans to further explore Mars. The Mars robotic duo plan to stay on planet Mars for about one Mars year or about 687 Earth days.
If you are interested in the Mars missions and space, the Litchfield library can help. The library has magazines and newspapers with information regarding the Perseverance. The National Geographic magazine published a detailed article about the rover in its March issue. There are also nonfiction books that can help you to explore various topics of space, as well as astronauts. There are also many science fiction titles on the shelves that will fuel any space adventure. There are selections about space for all ages of readers. Here are some suggested titles for children that are located at the Litchfield library:
Nonfiction titles:
- “Space: A Visual Encyclopedia” Published by DK
- “Hidden Figures: The Untold True Story of Four African-American Women Who Helped Launch Our Nation into Space” by Margot Lee Shetterly. This is the youth edition.
- “My Journey to the Stars” by Scott Kelly
- “Aviation and Space Science Projects” by Ben Millspaugh
- “Super Space Encyclopedia” by Clive Gifford
Fiction titles:
- “Binky the Space Cat” by Ashley Spires
- “Once Upon a Space-time!” By Jeffery Brown
- “We Dream of Space” by Erin Entrada Kelly
For more online information about NASA or the Mars rover missions please visit these websites nasa.gov and mars.nasa.gov/mars2020. For kids, check out this site created by NASA, nasa.gov/kidsclub.
Until next time, happy reading!