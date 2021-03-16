We are hopping right along into spring! While we are enjoying the warmer weather and sunshine, it is the perfect time to start thinking about our gardens. Whether you have a cute little patio garden in pots or an enormous garden in the country, the Litchfield library has an assortment of books to inspire any gardener.
Gardening is a great family activity that can be shared with all ages; however, gardening with children can be some of the best shared times growing and learning together.
Gardening with children allows them to be outdoors interacting with nature, getting fresh air and plenty of exercise. Gardening can also offer an abundance of education for children. Toddlers and preschoolers can learn and work on their gross motor skills such as manipulating and carrying objects like watering cans, soil, and child-safe gardening tools. Moving about on an uneven surface also helps to strengthen a child’s muscles and balance. Children also can work on their fine motor skills by picking up small seeds and using their fingers to manipulate soil and tools.
Children can explore a huge number of sensory stimuli while exploring a garden. The fresh air, sights, sounds, textures, and smells are all there for them to explore as much as they would like. The texture of a dandelion can be fascinating; the smell of flowers, the tastes of the herbs and the feel of the earth under their feet and hands can all become sensory learning experiences for children.
Literacy skills are also found in a garden. Read the seed packages with your children. Create a garden plan or plot map together. Create garden signs. Identify plant parts and draw a labeled picture of various plants and their parts. For older children you could also keep a garden notebook or journal to track changes in the garden, plants, insects, animals, and weather.
Other lessons that can be learned in gardening include math, science, planning and organizing, environmental studies, responsibility, and patience. A child can get a huge boost in their self-esteem when they successfully plant, care for and grow a healthy, delicious garden treat to eat.
To jump-start your gardening journeys, here are a few children’s book suggestions that can be found at the Litchfield Public Library:
- Organic Garden by Virginia Loh-Hagan
- The Secret Garden of George Washington Carver by Gene Barretta
- Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt by Kate Messner
- My Garden by Kevin Henkes
- Planting a Rainbow by Lois Ehlert
Here are a few suggested adult titles that can be shared with older children and teens:
- The Beautiful Edible Garden: Design a Stylish Outdoor Space Using Vegetables,
- Fruits and Herbs by Leslie Bennett
- The Beginner’s Guide to Starting a Garden: 326 Fast, Easy, Affordable Ways to
- Transform Your Yard One Project at a Time by Sally Roth
- Bird Boxes and Feeders for the Garden by Dave Mackenzie