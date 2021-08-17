The first days of a new school year can be filled with anticipation, excitement, and nervousness for children of all grades and formats of schooling. Sharing picture books with your child can help them experience those first-day jitters through the viewpoints of characters in a story and let them gain a sense of security and acceptance about starting a new school year. These five picture books are in the Litchfield Library children’s collection along with many other “first day of school” and school-themed stories.
“Time for School, Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle: In this story we tag along with a favorite book character, Little Blue Truck, and his animal friends. What will Blue do when his friends miss the school bus?
“The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson: This picture book reminds us all that it can be hard to start something new. Remember that we are all unique, and that sharing our stories with others allows friendships to grow.
“The First Day of School” by Ester Van Der Berg: It’s Robin’s first day of school and he is not looking forward to it. After going to school though, he realizes how much fun he had. This is a great picture book to share with children heading to preschool or kindergarten for the first time.
“Chu’s First Day of School” by Neil Gaiman: Chu learns about all the special things his classmates can do on his first day of school. After some experimenting, Chu finds and shares what is special about himself.
“Chrysanthemum” by Kevin Henkes: This is a sweet story about a little mouse who loves her name, Chrysanthemum, until she goes to school where other children make fun of her name. A teacher and her parents come to her rescue while also teaching her classmates that teasing is not okay.
Make sure to get your summer reading logs turned in by Saturday, Aug. 28, to be entered into the bonus prize drawings.
Until next time, happy reading!