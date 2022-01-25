The past two years have been difficult for many of us as the world has gone through the COVID-19 pandemic and everything that has accompanied it. Authors are beginning to release books intended to help people deal with the challenges of this time. Others have published books that are starting to put the pandemic in context. Litchfield Library has new books available that cover those topics
“The Myth of Closure: Ambiguous Loss in a Time of Pandemic” is a book by University of Minnesota Emeritus Professor Pauline Boss. Dr. Boss coined the term “ambiguous loss” in the 1970s as part of her research with families of pilots who were missing in action in Vietnam. As she describes it, ambiguous losses are those that are missing official certification or community rituals. In addition to loved ones missing due to war, kidnapping, and other traumatic events, ambiguous losses include things like divorce and separation, adoption or abandonment, immigration, incarceration, dementia, mental illness, and addiction.
Throughout the pandemic, many people have experienced ambiguous losses: loss of employment, education, time with loved ones, significant life events, and trust in the world as a safe place. People are sometimes experiencing grief over this without realizing it. Dr. Boss’s new book explains what people may be feeling and why, and she provides strategies for coping with pandemic losses and looking ahead with hope.
In the book “On Consolation: Finding Solace in Dark Times,” author Michael Ignatieff draws from works across history to find ways to face the difficulties of our current situation. Ignatieff references the Psalms, Job, and the epistles of Paul from the Bible. He also draws from the writings of Marcus Aurelius, the art of El Greco, the speeches of Abraham Lincoln, and the music of Gustav Mahler, among the works of many other writers, artists, and musicians through the centuries. In the book, he proposes that modern life has lost touch with the language of consolation, and that by reconnecting with it we can find courage and resilience.
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright tackles the massive topic of the first year of the pandemic in “The Plague Year: America in the Time of COVID,” published last summer. Wright provides a broad perspective on the medical, economic, political, and social aspects of the pandemic while still including details likely to surprise readers. He brings in historical context with accounts of the Black Plague and the 1918 influenza pandemic, and he celebrates America’s medical professionals and their courage.
Other new books on this subject in the collection include “The Premonition: A Pandemic Story” by Michael Lewis, author of “Moneyball” and “The Blind Side;” “Until Proven Safe: The History and Future of Quarantine” by Geoff Manaugh and Nicola Twilley; “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World” by Fareed Zakaria; and “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health” by public health professor Leana Wen.
And as always, the library offers a huge variety of books that provide comfort and a temporary escape from the stresses of the world. Stop in or search the library’s online catalog to choose something that brings you hope and consolation.