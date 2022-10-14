Are you looking for something scary to read or watch, or just something with monsters or witches to suit the season? You can find many things at the library to put you in the Halloween spirit.

Stephen King is known as one of the greatest writers of horror. However, he also writes science fiction and suspense. His new novel “Fairy Tale” is a fantastical thriller. King wrote this bestseller after asking himself early in the pandemic, “What could you write that would make you happy?” A teenage boy with a difficult home life meets a dog, and then he befriends the dog’s owner, an elderly recluse with a mysterious locked shed. When the man dies, he leaves the boy a secret: the shed hides a portal to another world. An adventure ensues.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.