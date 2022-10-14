Are you looking for something scary to read or watch, or just something with monsters or witches to suit the season? You can find many things at the library to put you in the Halloween spirit.
Stephen King is known as one of the greatest writers of horror. However, he also writes science fiction and suspense. His new novel “Fairy Tale” is a fantastical thriller. King wrote this bestseller after asking himself early in the pandemic, “What could you write that would make you happy?” A teenage boy with a difficult home life meets a dog, and then he befriends the dog’s owner, an elderly recluse with a mysterious locked shed. When the man dies, he leaves the boy a secret: the shed hides a portal to another world. An adventure ensues.
True crime podcasts are trendy. You may be familiar with Alaina Urquhart from her popular podcast “Morbid.” She has written her first novel, and it is a bestseller. “The Butcher and the Wren” is a novel about a serial killer in the Louisiana bayou, and about forensic pathologist Dr. Wren Muller, who is trying to solve the case and stop him. Urquhart is an autopsy technician, and she uses that specialized knowledge to add details to her novel.
Patricia Briggs features vampires, werewolves, and other paranormal creatures in an urban setting in her long-running Mercy Thompson series. The newest book in the series is “Soul Taken.” Mercy, a car mechanic and shapeshifter, must find her missing vampire stalker to maintain the peace between different factions in her city. Then others begin to disappear or die, perhaps taken by a version of the Grim Reaper.
If you’re looking for witches plus romance, you could read “Sweetwater and the Witch,” the newest novel in the “Harmony” series. Jayne Ann Krentz writes this series under her pen name Jayne Castle. On an alien world inhabited by humans in the future, some of the residents have paranormal abilities, while others are monster hunters. A matchmaker with magical abilities agrees to accompany an assassin to a social function, and despite their mismatch, sparks fly.
Another romantic option, “The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches” by Sangu Mandanna is a heartwarming novel about a loner named Mika who hides her magical abilities. A household struggling to raise three young witches who can’t control their magic discover Mika through her internet videos where she “pretends” to be a witch, and they ask her to come help the children. The librarian of the English estate where they live doesn’t think Mika should be there, but he falls for her anyway. This novel about a found family is described as a charming comfort read.
If watching a movie is the way you like to get in the Halloween mood, the library offers many options for that, too. For kids or the whole family, the movies “Zombies” and “Zombies 2” offer lightweight zombie and werewolf stories, set in a high school where the supernatural characters are trying to fit in. These Disney Channel musicals promote inclusion and treating people as individuals rather than as stereotypes.
On the other side of the spectrum, the new movie “The Black Phone” is a horror film based on a short story by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill. A teenage boy is abducted by a serial killer (played by Ethan Hawke) and locked in a basement, and he gets calls from the previous victims on a disconnected phone.
Whether you want to find something gentle, like the Hallmark movie “Midnight Masquerade” or the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” or something truly scary like the novel “The Violence” by Delilah S. Dawson or the movie “Antlers,” you can find something you’ll enjoy to suit the season when you visit the library.
— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.