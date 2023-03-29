Some of us look forward to March as a hopeful start of spring (well, the optimists do anyway). Other people might have basketball and March Madness in mind for this month — filling out brackets, yelling at televisions, and cheering for their favorite teams. But March is also known as Women’s History Month, when we celebrate all of women’s contributions to history, culture and society.
While some library patrons (particularly the younger readers) may not love reading biographies or autobiographies of influential women, another way you can celebrate Women’s History Month through reading is to read books that have been written by female writers. We have plenty of books written by women that the whole family can check out and enjoy.
While we don’t have any real pets at the library, we have plenty of books about them! Alyssa Satin Capucilli has written many books about beloved pets, including “The Library Fish.” “The Library Fish Learns to Read” is the next adventure for our Library Fish as she becomes inspired by watching librarians and patrons reading all kinds of wonderful stories. Learning to read is not an easy task, but Library Fish doesn’t give up until she is a reader.
If you’re sick of the cold winter, you’re not alone. Alice dreams of a more tropical place in the story “Once Upon a Book” by Grace Lin (Caldecott Honoree) and Kate Messner. This book reminds us that books can take us anywhere in the world and that the journey itself can bring us a special kind of warmth. With all of the colorful, vibrant illustrations and the lyrical writing, all patrons can get a taste of spring and travel.
Patricia Polacco is a well-known children’s author, and her latest book is titled “Palace of Books.” Polacco writes this book as a reflection of her own childhood, where she was feeling out of place after her family moved. But when the librarian Mrs. Creavy shows Patricia the wonders of the library, young Patricia is inspired as the first member of the Audubon bird club of her elementary school!
If your teen needs some female empowerment, look no further than “Rising Troublemaker: A Fear-Fighter Manual for Teens” by Luvvie Ajayi Jones. The world does not make it easy for anyone to be their most authentic self, especially teenagers. Whether being criticized by others for not fitting in, not having the confidence to do what you believe is right, or not feeling the freedom to speak your truth, Jones encourages readers to reflect on who they are so that they can become all that they are meant to be. With a teen-friendly tone, Jones invites readers to “make good trouble.”
For any YA readers looking for some adventure, “Wildblood” by Lauren Blackwood brings magic, jungles, and complexity. Main character Victoria is a tour guide at the Exotic Lands Touring Company, where she strives to achieve. But when she’s denied opportunities, she determines to prove herself. Along the way, she meets a renowned goldminer who leaves her speechless and changes her perspective.
While March hasn’t given us great springtime weather yet, we can still take time to celebrate Women’s History Month. By checking out books written by women writers, we support the work they’ve done.
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.