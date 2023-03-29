Some of us look forward to March as a hopeful start of spring (well, the optimists do anyway). Other people might have basketball and March Madness in mind for this month — filling out brackets, yelling at televisions, and cheering for their favorite teams. But March is also known as Women’s History Month, when we celebrate all of women’s contributions to history, culture and society.

While some library patrons (particularly the younger readers) may not love reading biographies or autobiographies of influential women, another way you can celebrate Women’s History Month through reading is to read books that have been written by female writers. We have plenty of books written by women that the whole family can check out and enjoy.

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

