Fall is a great time to make your kitchen a cozy place by cooking and baking. Looking for some new recipes? The library has several new cookbooks you may enjoy, including three written by well-known Minnesota cooks.

Beatrice Ojakangas is a world-renowned Minnesota cook, baker and author. Her first book “The Finnish Cookbook” was published in 1964 after she moved for a time to Finland and then worked at Sunset magazine in California. She went on to publish more than 30 additional books, to advise Julia Child and Martha Stewart on Scandinavian food and appear on their TV shows, to own a restaurant in Duluth, and to write for Twin Cities newspapers. And who would have thought: she’s the inventor of pizza rolls! University of Minnesota Press has published many of her books, and this year they reissued her classic “The Best Casserole Cookbook Ever.” This cookbook defines “casserole” as a baked version of a one-pot dish, and Ojakangas includes everything from appetizers to dessert.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City for the Pioneerland Library System.

