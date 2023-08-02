An exciting lesson to teach little ones is all the different animal sounds. When you hear a tiny human saying “Moo,” or “Roar,” it’s really difficult not to smile. As I’ve said previously, our theme this summer is “Find Your Voice.” As we encourage kids to find their voices through doing the things they love, we can also have fun with animals and their voices! If you’re looking for some fun animal reads this summer, come take a look at some of our new books.

“Jack the Library Cat” by Marietta Apollonio

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

