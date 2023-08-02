An exciting lesson to teach little ones is all the different animal sounds. When you hear a tiny human saying “Moo,” or “Roar,” it’s really difficult not to smile. As I’ve said previously, our theme this summer is “Find Your Voice.” As we encourage kids to find their voices through doing the things they love, we can also have fun with animals and their voices! If you’re looking for some fun animal reads this summer, come take a look at some of our new books.
“Jack the Library Cat” by Marietta Apollonio
I don’t know about you, but I think a library cat sounds like a pretty magical idea! This cute kitty just wants to come to storytime, but he gets shooed away each time. But then a little boy decides to make Jack his new reading buddy. As we find ways to help young readers find their voices, Jack is a great example of finding a place where you belong.
“Simon and the Better Bone” by Corey Tabor
This great storytime book features a playful puppy named Simon. He ventures over to the water’s edge with his bone and sees another dog – with an even better bone! Who is this familiar-looking new dog with his tasty treat? You’ll have to read it to find out!
“Hats Are Not for Cats” by Jacqueline K. Rayner
Sometimes finding your voice means wearing what makes you happy. In this book, a big bossy dog tries to convince a crafty cat that hats are not for cats. But she continues to defy the dog’s claims that hats are for dogs by wearing crazy and creative cat hats and finding more cats to join in the hat-wearing parade! With silly pictures and fun rhymes, this book is a great choice for young readers.
“Beak & Ally: The Big Storm” by Norm Feuti
This adorable alligator and bird duo is back! As the big storm wreaks havoc on Ally’s home, she learns that her community and friends are always there for her. She also learns the power of the words “thank you.” Sometimes finding your voice is finding ways to communicate with the people around you in meaningful ways.
“The Remarkable Rescue at Milkweed Meadow” by Elain Dimopoulos
Reviews of this book say that fans of “The Tales of Despereaux” by Kate DiCamillo and “Clarice the Brave” by Lisa McMann will enjoy this adorable story of friendship and community. The story of the bunny named Butternut will warm the hearts of middle grade readers as she learns to help and love others that don’t look like her. Illustrations give this chapter book even fuzzier feels for readers.
Our new middle grade section has quite a few other fun series of books featuring animals to choose from, including “Dog Diaries: Big Top Bonanza” by James Patterson with Steven Butler, plenty of “Itty Bitty Princess Kitty” books by Melody Mews, and the graphic novel series “InvestiGators” by John Patrick Green. “Julia and the Shark” is a stand-alone book by Kiran Millwood Hargrave that has a much more serious tone to it if that’s what you’re looking for. We can find tons of animal options for your young readers.
Finding your voice can mean doing what you love, saying what you believe in, sharing your talents with others, and so much more. But we can also think about listening to the voices of others – even animal voices!
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.