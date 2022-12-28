Are you snug in your house this week, with a little extra free time between the holidays? The library offers a wide range of movies and TV on DVD, perfect for curling up on the couch to watch with your family or on your own.
“DC League of Super-Pets” is an animated movie for kids that showcases the adventures of Superman’s pet, Krypto the Super-Dog. Superman and the rest of the Justice League are captured, and Krypto needs to work with shelter dog Ace and a variety of other animals to save them. Listen for the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon and Diego Luna in this new movie.
If your family is a fan of VeggieTales, you might want to watch “Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie” with your young ones. Litchfield Library recently acquired the 20th anniversary edition of this children’s DVD, which was in theaters in 2002. This wacky but meaningful cartoon tells a version of the story of Jonah from the Bible. The cast of characters includes the Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything, a funny group of pirate vegetables.
For a new family movie full of nostalgia for the 1980s, pick up “8-Bit Christmas.” In this live action movie, a 10-year-old boy goes out on a quest to get the greatest Christmas gift of the era: the newest video game system. Neil Patrick Harris stars in this funny and heartfelt holiday movie that’s geared toward Gen X and their children.
If you enjoy the Wallace and Gromit movies and TV shows, you’ll want to watch “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” “Shaun the Sheep” is a British claymation TV series based on a character from the Wallace and Gromit short film “A Close Shave.” An alien with special powers crashes her spaceship at Mossy Bottom Farm where Shaun lives, and the farm animals need to help her get home before a sinister organization can capture her. This gently funny movie is nearly wordless other than the soundtrack music.
If your family enjoys dinosaurs and/or science documentaries, you may want to watch “Dinosaur Apocalypse.” This BBC documentary is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, who has been narrating and producing nature series for the BBC since the 1950s. Fun fact: He’s the brother of Richard Attenborough, the actor who played the creator of Jurassic Park in the movie of the same name. This movie looks at the lives of dinosaurs that were fossilized in North Dakota when the gigantic dinosaur-destroying asteroid hit the earth 66 million years ago.
If you have enjoyed the “Despicable Me” movies and the Minions and you still want to go back for more, check out “Minions 2: The Rise of Gru.” This movie is the villain origin story of Gru, the main character of the “Despicable Me” movies, who is voiced by Steve Carrell. In the 1970s, suburban teenager Gru is a fan of a group of supervillains. With the help of the Minions, he builds his first lair and carries out his first missions.
Of course, if you’re not looking for children’s movies when you’re choosing your DVDs, the library offers many choices for you, too. New additions to the collection include the movies “Bullet Train,” “Nope,” “Pearl,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” We’ve also recently added the first and second seasons of the HBO series “Euphoria,” and the first season of the Showtime series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”
Pioneerland libraries will be open regular hours on Saturday, Dec. 31. The libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, for the New Year’s holiday. Happy New Year!