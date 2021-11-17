When we think about library books, we often think about novels. But library books can also be practical tools to give you the information to accomplish things you need to do.
One new book at the Litchfield Library that fits this description is “Bicycle Repair Manual” from DK Publishing. DK is known for publishing big, beautifully illustrated informational books that cover everything from space to history to sports. This book is a small paperback with basic do-it-yourself information on maintaining and fixing your bike.
Any cookbook could be seen as a do-it-yourself book. The library has just added a new book from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, “The Good Berry Cookbook: Harvesting and Cooking Wild Rice and Other Wild Foods” by Tashia Hart. This cookbook goes beyond recipes to give instructions on foraging and gathering wild foods, emphasizing the need to protect the environment.
Fishing is another way to gather wild foods, and two books on fishing have just been added to the Litchfield collection. The first is “Fishing” by Greg Schwipps, which is part of the “for Dummies” series. The other is “The Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Fly Fishing: Tips, Lessons, and Techniques for Tying Knots, Reading the Water, Casting, and Catching More Fish” by John Symonds, a licensed fishing guide.
The library has recently added a number of law books written for those of us who aren’t lawyers, published by Nolo Press. Nolo has been known for do-it-yourself legal books since the 1970s, adding software in later decades. The books used to come with CD-ROMs, but now they direct readers to forms available online. The publisher does say that the books are not a substitute for the advice of an attorney, especially for complicated matters. The updated Nolo books in the library’s collection are these titles:
- “Legal Research: How to Find and Understand the Law;”
- “Becoming a U.S. Citizen: A Guide to the Law, Exam, & Interview;”
- “The Employer’s Legal Handbook: How to Manage Your Employees & Workplace;”
- “Special Needs Trusts: Protect Your Child’s Financial Future;”
- “The Essential Guide to Family & Medical Leave;”
- “How to Form a Nonprofit Corporation;”
- “Divorce Without Court: A Guide to Mediation & Collaborative Divorce;”
- “Contracts: The Essential Business Desk Reference;”
- “How to Win Your Personal Injury Claim;”
- “Nolo’s Patents for Beginners;” and
- “The Executor’s Guide: Settling a Loved One’s Estate or Trust.”
Many things you want to learn to do are covered by a library book or DVD. If you’d like help finding a book you need, talk to someone on the library staff and we’ll be glad to assist.