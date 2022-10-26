Easy readers, Beginning Reader books, I Can Read books: These are all ways to describe the first books that our youngest patrons can read on their own (or with some help). When you have a patron at this particular stage of life, you want to encourage them to try things independently, such as reading. Finding a book on their own can also bring them a sense of pride and growth.
Now, when you come into the library, you’ll have an easier time finding books your new reader can handle. We have done some rearranging over in the children’s section of the library. We now have a dedicated section of books that are all designated as early reading books (although every publisher sets up the levels a little differently). You can confidently send your little reader over to this section, knowing that whatever they choose should be within their reach (literally and figuratively).
You’ll also notice that these books are smaller than typical picture books, allowing your little readers to stack up several at a time! Red stickers on the sides of the books also help to distinguish the beginning reader books from the rest of the collection.
While there is a ton of variety in this section of books, there are some well-loved series that you and your little reader may enjoy.
“Fancy Nancy:”For the readers who love over-the-top glam and glitter, the Fancy Nancy books deliver. Through all of the fancy-ness, Nancy and her family demonstrate love and support. There are a lot of new vocabulary words introduced and defined in this series too! With Saturday night sleepovers, super-secret surprise parties, too many tutus, and peanut butter and jellyfish, this series has something your glamorous reader will love.
“Biscuit:” How can you pass up this sweet little pup? Biscuit goes on many adventures with his owner and ends up in some pretty typical puppy situations. Visiting the community garden, flying kites, going camping, and playing ball are just a few of the experiences that Biscuit enjoys.
“Bones and the Cupcake Mystery:” Detective Jeffrey Bones is the star of this series. Each book has him solving a curious mystery that your little readers can follow. From cupcakes to dinosaurs, Bones goes everywhere!
“Katy Duck:” This series is the flip side of Fancy Nancy; here, we have a dancing duck working on building up her confidence. Katy’s sweetness shines through in this easy to read series. With tip-top tap shoes, secret Valentines, and a happy Halloween, Katy Duck brings joy and friendship to light.
If you’re trying to encourage your little reader to choose books that you remember from your childhood, don’t worry! We have a great selection of Berenstain Bears books, Little Critter books, and Amelia Bedelia books, to name just a few.
Take a moment to come check out some of our reorganizing in the children’s section of the library. While your little reader is out perusing their own section of books, make sure to take a look at our creepy Halloween displays at the library. There may be a spooky story just waiting to be checked out as a treat!
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.