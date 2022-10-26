Easy readers, Beginning Reader books, I Can Read books: These are all ways to describe the first books that our youngest patrons can read on their own (or with some help). When you have a patron at this particular stage of life, you want to encourage them to try things independently, such as reading. Finding a book on their own can also bring them a sense of pride and growth.

Now, when you come into the library, you’ll have an easier time finding books your new reader can handle. We have done some rearranging over in the children’s section of the library. We now have a dedicated section of books that are all designated as early reading books (although every publisher sets up the levels a little differently). You can confidently send your little reader over to this section, knowing that whatever they choose should be within their reach (literally and figuratively).

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

