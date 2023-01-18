As the snow continues to accumulate, we can find ourselves getting stir crazy, wanting to get out of the house. While it’s easy for us to complain about the weather, we could try to embrace the Danish concept of hygge. American writer Rebecca Thandi Norman lives in Denmark, and this is how she defines hygge:
Hygge is about cosiness and surrounding yourself with the things that make life good, like friendship, laughter and security, as well as more concrete things like warmth, light, seasonal food and drink.
The winter here in Minnesota is long. We all know that. We have lived it for years; yet, we stay because this is our home. We might as well celebrate our home in the best ways we can right now. I can’t think of anything more welcoming than a cup of coffee or tea, a cozy blanket, and a good book (my two dogs wrestling noisily in the background, no doubt). Hygge is a nice way to find happiness during a season where we are prone to experience seasonal depression. We have some books you can check out with your young readers that will help you to embrace the feeling and atmosphere of hygge throughout these long winter months.
- “Just for You” by Francesca Pirrone
Sweet main character Piggy finds a collection of wool that he decides to share with his friends so that they can all knit cozy sweaters. This story of friendship has all the elements of hygge to leave your little readers’ hearts full of warmth!
- “Farmhouse” by Sophie Blackall
Blackall goes back in time and creates a history for an old farmhouse. She creates the story of a family growing and living a beautiful country life in this home, which includes all things hygge like quilts, a fireplace, warm meals, and candlelight. The illustrations in this book give a warm, hygge atmosphere.
- “Endlessly Ever After: Choose Your Way to Endless Fairy Tale Endings!” by Laurel Snyder
Choose this book to revisit some old familiar favorite stories. If your little reader likes to be creative, this book allows them to choose their own path and create their own version of these classic tales! You might read about a goose with golden eggs, or a hungry wolf, or a sleeping maiden – the possibilities will keep your little reader wanting to go back and read it again!
Another way to create a hygge experience is through creative outlets. Maybe your younger reader wants to test their abilities in the kitchen. “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” might be a good selection to help your younger ones create delicious treats for the whole family. Or another means to use creative skills might include crafting. “Cut & Color Crafts for Kids” by Kimberly McLeod and “Trash to Treasure Crafts” by Rebecca Sabelko offer tons of imaginative ideas with items that you probably already have at home. Upcycling can be a resourceful means to bring hygge to your home.
Maybe the weather has caused enough stress in your life that you need something a little less active to bring hygge into your home. Movie nights can be a cozy way to bring the whole family together. The movie “Lightyear” brings back the beloved character Buzz Lightyear. He finds a crew of new friends to help him on his next mission fighting his old enemy, Zurg. With new and familiar characters, this movie is a great choice for the whole family. Another movie you can check out here is the animated “Anastasia.” This movie came out originally in 1997 and was then adapted into a Broadway musical a few years ago. The story has a little bit of mystery, romance, comedy, adventure – there’s something here for everyone in the family!
Winter in Minnesota is not a short season. While some people enjoy the snow and ice, some prefer to remain inside and away from the chilly outdoors. If you need to add some comfy hygge into your family’s life, make sure to stop and check out some of our extra cozy books or movies!
— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.