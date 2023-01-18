As the snow continues to accumulate, we can find ourselves getting stir crazy, wanting to get out of the house. While it’s easy for us to complain about the weather, we could try to embrace the Danish concept of hygge. American writer Rebecca Thandi Norman lives in Denmark, and this is how she defines hygge:

Hygge is about cosiness and surrounding yourself with the things that make life good, like friendship, laughter and security, as well as more concrete things like warmth, light, seasonal food and drink.

— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

