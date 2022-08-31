Litchfield Public Library

As Minnesotans, we know exactly how hard it can be to say goodbye to summer. But here at the library, we truly appreciate all of the time and energy that our wonderful patrons spent on our Summer Reading Program this year. Our theme was Read Beyond the Beaten Path, and kids weren’t afraid to wander from the trail! We had 265 people signed up for our Summer Reading Program, and so far, we have had more than 600 challenges turned in total — that’s a lot of reading! Even with that big number, our young readers are still able to turn in the challenges they have at home until the end of August: Come on in and get yet another prize! We’re proud of our young patrons and all they have accomplished this summer.

While our Summer Reading Program is coming to an end, we know that means school is right around the corner. While schedules can become chaotic, there are still a number of opportunities for fun and learning at the library.

