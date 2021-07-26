“Where words fail, music speaks.” Author Hans Christian Andersen is known for writing beloved stories such as “The Ugly Duckling” and “The Little Mermaid,” but he also wrote this famous quotation celebrating the power of music.
The Litchfield Library has many music CDs, books about music and musicians, and DVDs featuring music in one way or another. Some new additions to the local collection are available for checkout or to request:
This year’s Grammy Award in the category of Best Roots Gospel Album went to “Celebrating Fisk: The 150th Anniversary Album” by the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The Fisk Jubilee Singers are an American a cappella ensemble that performs spirituals originally sung by slaves before the Civil War. This album includes favorites such as “Wade in the Water,” “Blessed Assurance” featuring Cece Winans, and “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
Taylor Swift’s album “folklore” won the Grammy for Album of the Year. This album has proved difficult to categorize, with some calling it alternative music, pop, or folk. I would call it primarily folk music, with her country and pop roots affecting the mature, poetic songs. If you enjoy folk music but think you don’t like Swift based on her earlier songs, I would suggest you give this album a listen; you might be surprised at its complexity.
Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” has been a best-selling album this year. This is the second album for the country singer, and it features duets with Chris Stapleton and Ben Burgess.
All three of these music CDs are available to check out from Litchfield Library.
Filmed stage productions of musicals are only occasionally available to the public, but perhaps the tide is turning with the pandemic shutting down live theatre for so long and with “Hamilton” leading the way with its filmed version available on Disney Plus. The UK production of “42nd Street” is available on DVD to check out from the library. This musical is based on a 1932 novel and a 1933 movie, plus other songs of the ‘30s written by the movie musical’s composers. The original stage show opened in 1980; the filmed production is a revival that opened in 2017.
The book “Odetta: A Life in Music and Protest” is a biography by Ian Zack. Called “the Voice of the Civil Rights Movement, Odetta was an opera-trained singer who wrote and sang folk songs that inspired protestors and activists, as well as many artists through the decades from the 1960s to the present. The author interviewed Joan Baez, Harry Belafonte, and many other musicians who worked alongside her.
If the Litchfield Community Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music” puts you in the mood for more of the musical, you can come to the library for a fix. Litchfield Library has the Julie Andrews movie from 1965, the movie soundtrack on CD, the 2013 television production “The Sound of Music: Live! ” and the book “The Sound of Music Story: How a Beguiling Young Novice, a Handsome Austrian Captain, and Ten Singing von Trapp Children Inspired the Most Beloved Film of All Time” by Tom Santopietro.
German author Berthold Auerbach said, “Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” I hope you have music that refreshes you in the midst of your daily life.