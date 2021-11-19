The warmth and joy of the holiday season has arrived with Thanksgiving this week. That means it’s time for the annual children’s book gift guide from the Litchfield Public Library. All the books on these lists are also available to check out from the Litchfield Public Library and have been published in 2021.
Children’s picture books:
“I Am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes- A young boy celebrates all that he is even when people try to push limits on him. Full of creativity, adventure, spirit, and humor this book is uplifting for boys of all ages.
“Orange is an Apricot, Green is a Tree Frog” by Pascale Estellon- This beautifully illustrated book connects colors and everyday objects to learn new vocabulary. Suggested for toddlers and preschoolers but can be enjoyed by lower elementary grades as well.
“Our Table” by Peter H. Reynolds- This is a story of a close-knit family that grows apart due to the overuse of technology, and how one little girl brings the family back together through a simple project. This book’s emphasis on family and spending time together makes it a great story for all ages.
Children’s chapter books:
“Pony” by R.J. Palacio- From the author of “Wonder”, this adventurous western story features a ghost, a mysterious pony, and a boy who must face his fears to find his father. This book is poised to become an instant classic. Recommended for readers ages 10 and up.
“Clarice the Brave” by Lisa McMann- Mouse siblings separated at sea must learn to be brave and bold to survive and keep their promise to find each other. Recommended for ages 9-12 years.
“How to Win a Slime War” by Mae Respicio- A typical story of being the new kid in school takes a wild turn when Alex decides to sell slime to gain popularity, while his father wants him to join the school soccer team. Recommended for readers aged 8-12.
“Astrid & Apollo and the Puppy Surprise” by V.T. Bidania- This is the eighth book in the Astrid & Apollo series. This series follows Hmong-American twins and their family as they go on everyday adventures togethers. This is a wonderful, heart-warming easy reader series for ages 6-8.
Contact Rachelle at the Litchfield Library for additional or more personalized suggestions. Look for the teen book gift guide coming soon. Until next time, happy reading.