Biographies and memoirs can tell stories that are as fascinating as novels, and they have the added benefit of allowing us to see life from another person’s point of view. Biographies used to go in their own section in libraries, which made browsing easier for people who love to read them and gain insight for life through true stories of others’ lives. Nowadays, libraries catalog them under the topic the person is associated with: scientists’ biographies are in the science section, chefs in the cooking section, and so forth.

At Litchfield Library, when a new book for adults is clearly a biography or autobiography, I add a green biography label to make them easier to spot. Memoirs are not always equivalent to autobiographies, so those aren’t always labeled with a sticker. The library has gotten several biographies and memoirs recently that you can find with the new books.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.

