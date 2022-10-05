Biographies and memoirs can tell stories that are as fascinating as novels, and they have the added benefit of allowing us to see life from another person’s point of view. Biographies used to go in their own section in libraries, which made browsing easier for people who love to read them and gain insight for life through true stories of others’ lives. Nowadays, libraries catalog them under the topic the person is associated with: scientists’ biographies are in the science section, chefs in the cooking section, and so forth.
At Litchfield Library, when a new book for adults is clearly a biography or autobiography, I add a green biography label to make them easier to spot. Memoirs are not always equivalent to autobiographies, so those aren’t always labeled with a sticker. The library has gotten several biographies and memoirs recently that you can find with the new books.
Jann Wenner is the founder, co-editor, and publisher of “Rolling Stone” magazine. In his new memoir “Like a Rolling Stone,” Wenner describes his life and work in the age of rock and roll. Through the decades, he interviewed many of the great musicians, from John Lennon and Aretha Franklin to Bono and Bruce Springsteen, as well as U.S. presidents and other prominent people. He also helped to develop the careers of significant writers and photographers, such as Hunter S. Thompson and Annie Leibovitz. This memoir is cataloged with books about journalism and publishing.
“Solito” is a bestselling memoir by Javier Zamora that is a “Read with Jenna Book Club” pick for the “Today” show. Zamora was born in El Salvador in 1990. His parents each had to flee the country when he was very young because of the Salvadoran Civil War, and they told him one day he would take a trip to be reunited with them. At the age of 9 he left his aunt and grandparents to travel with a smuggler and a group of strangers across Guatemala and Mexico and into the U.S. The trip was supposed to take two weeks, but it took two months. This memoir is cataloged with books about refugees and immigrants.
Alice Wong is the founder and director of the Disability Visibility Project. Her new autobiography “Year of the Tiger: An Activist’s Life” is described as an impressionistic scrapbook about her life, incorporating essays, interviews, photos, and art. Beyond telling her life story, Wong addresses the fight for disability justice with a balance of humor and anger. This autobiography is cataloged with books about people with disabilities.
“A Visible Man” is a new memoir by Edward Enninful, the first Black editor-in-chief of “British Vogue.” Enninful was born in Ghana to a seamstress mother. At age 16, he became a model, and at 18 he became the fashion editor for an international magazine. In the memoir, he tells the story of his personal successes and struggles as an outsider in his field, with a reputation for being one of the kindest people in the industry. He also shares his inclusive vision for his work, in which he has featured first responders, 80-year-olds, activists, people of color, and plus-sized models. This memoir is cataloged with books about fashion.
Jenifer Lewis is an actress, sometimes called “the mother of Black Hollywood” because of how often she has played mothers in movies and television shows. She is currently playing a mother on the series “Black-ish,” she played Whitney Houston’s mother in “The Preacher’s Wife,” and she voiced the character of Mama Odie in “The Princess and the Frog,” among more than 300 roles throughout her life. Her new memoir-in-essays is called “Walking in My Joy: In These Streets.” Lewis has traveled the world extensively, and she is a mental health advocate due to her own experience of bipolar disorder; she incorporates both of these aspects of her life into this collection of funny and inspirational stories about her experiences. This memoir is cataloged with books about movies, radio, and television.
Other new biographies at the Litchfield Library include “Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman” by Lucy Worsley, “A Man of Iron: The Turbulent Life and Improbable Presidency of Grover Cleveland” by Troy Senik, and “Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland” by Kristi Noem.
Curious about others’ lives or looking for inspiration for your own? You can read about the life stories of a vast variety of people in books from the library.
— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.