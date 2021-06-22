Graphic novels and comics have a history of being recognized as less challenging or fluff reading. However, graphic novels are full-length novels with complex plots, characters and vocabulary, just formatted similarly to that of comic strips. Graphic novels are a great place to start for reluctant readers as the combination of text and images helps the reader to decode and comprehend the story at a higher level than that of text-only novels. This combination of text and high-quality illustrations make graphic novels a high-quality, sought-after reading material for all ages.
Graphic novels help the reader to build reading and comprehension skills like vocabulary, fluency, grammar, figurative language, inferencing, sequencing and more. The text formatting in graphic novels can vary throughout the story to show emotions, thoughts and feelings which also directly relate to the images provided on each page, making graphic novels a wonderful resource for building and learning social and emotional skills through the relationships found between the text and images.
Graphic novels can be found in every genre including fiction and nonfiction categories. Classic literature is also being retold through graphic novel formats for children and teens. These graphic novels can introduce classics to children at an earlier age in a format that is more easily understood. It will also help children and teens to relate to the unabridged classic texts when they are ready to tackle them.
The Pioneerland Library System and the Litchfield Public Library have a wide selection of graphic novels for all readers, including popular series titles such as “Dogman” by Dav Pilkey and “Wings of Fire” by Tui Sutherland. The Litchfield Library orders new upcoming graphic novel titles on a regular basis. Check out the “New Books” shelf in the children’s area to find the newest graphic novels. The Litchfield Library also has a designated section just for children’s and young adult graphic novels located in the children’s area. Some graphic novels that have recently arrived on the “New Books” shelf at the Litchfield library include:
“Blue, Barry & Pancakes” by Dan & Jason — Litchfield Library has both volumes 1 and 2 of this new graphic novel series recommended for ages 6-8 (volume 3 will be out this fall). Blue, Barry and Pancakes are the best of friends and often find themselves on wild space adventures.
“Miles Morales Shock Waves: A Spider-Man Graphic Novel” by Justin A. Reynolds. This Spidey-themed novel is recommended for ages 9-11. Can Miles, or uh, Spider-Man, save a new student’s missing father?
“Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang. This big action, high school basketball story is recommended for teen readers. This year’s epic basketball season is going to change lives including his own.
Until next time, happy reading!