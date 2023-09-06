Welcome to fall! September can be a good time to make some plans for the months ahead, whether or not you’re involved with the school year yourself. Litchfield Library has some programs for adults that you may want to put on your calendar.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Minnesota author Julie Klassen will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Julie won the Minnesota Book Award for Genre Fiction in 2015 for “The Secret of Pembrooke Park.” She will give a fun and informative talk about her historical novels, her inspiration, her research and more. Her latest novel is “The Sisters of Sea View.” There’s no need to sign up to attend this program. As with all library programs, it’s free to attend.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian for the Pioneerland Library System, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.

