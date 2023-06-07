One dollar does not seem to go very far in today’s economy. According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, the equivalent of $1 today would be 15 cents in 1973 – just 50 years ago. While we can’t change the value of a dollar, we can make sure that our young readers understand what they can do with a dollar: earn, spend, save, invest and so on.

As part of the Summer Reading Program this year, we are introducing the use of Library Loot. Instead of earning prizes for the challenges they complete, participants will earn dollars in Library Loot. They can spend their money right away on $1 prizes, or save up for prizes of different values. We hope that this is a way to introduce concepts of saving and spending for some of our younger patrons.

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

