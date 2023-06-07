One dollar does not seem to go very far in today’s economy. According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, the equivalent of $1 today would be 15 cents in 1973 – just 50 years ago. While we can’t change the value of a dollar, we can make sure that our young readers understand what they can do with a dollar: earn, spend, save, invest and so on.
As part of the Summer Reading Program this year, we are introducing the use of Library Loot. Instead of earning prizes for the challenges they complete, participants will earn dollars in Library Loot. They can spend their money right away on $1 prizes, or save up for prizes of different values. We hope that this is a way to introduce concepts of saving and spending for some of our younger patrons.
Thanks to the Southwest Initiative Foundation, we have an Early Childhood Discovery Box here that contains a toy cash register with plastic coins, paper money, and even a bank card. The box also contains two books: “A Chair for My Mother” by Vera B. Williams, and “Bunny Money” by Rosemary Wells. These books address saving and spending money for different purposes. While this box is labeled as Early Childhood, there is also a set of money flashcards that older kids might benefit from practicing.
If your young reader understands saving and spending money and is ready to move on to more complicated topics, we have a wide selection of new books that address several financial topics. Bearport Publishing has compiled a couple of collections named “In the News” and “Personal Finance.” Within those collections, there are many informative books such has “Saving,” “Inflation,” “Managing Credit,” “Taxes,” and “Virtual Currency.” These books are written in a format that is easy for young readers to understand, and they include tips for success, glossaries for vocabulary words, and plenty of pictures to illustrate all of the covered concepts.
Our library has the new young adult book “Money Out Loud: All the Financial Stuff No One Taught Us” by Berna Anat. Anat addresses important topics including how to actually budget, save, and invest; how our traumas shape our most toxic money habits, and how to create new patterns; how to build wealth in a system designed to keep us broke; and how to use money to fund our biggest dreams – and change the world. Teens (and adults alike) can feel confident in their financial decisions when they read this book.
The value of a dollar has changed drastically throughout the last several years. But the value of understanding currency is always priceless. Maybe this is the summer to teach your young readers about saving, earning, spending, and all of the ways we use money today. Let the library be a resource for learning financial literacy.
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.