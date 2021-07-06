The Litchfield Public Library’s summer reading program is in full swing. Did you know that there is also a summer reading program for teens, ages 12-18? Reading logs will be available all summer. Pick one up the next time you stop in at the library.
The Litchfield library has a wide selection of books for teens in our young adult collection. Young adult books are not just for teens though; they are great books for adults as well. The Litchfield library orders new books for the young adult collection on a regular basis. These new books can be found displayed on the ‘New Books’ shelf in the children’s wing of the library. Some new young adult books at the Litchfield library include:
“Jelly” by Clare Rees- This apocalyptic survival story takes place on the back of a giant jellyfish after a traumatic environmental event occurs. They can’t remember what happened though. Will they escape the jellyfish or die trying?
“Luck of the Titanic” by Stacey Lee-In this historical fiction novel, Valora Luck, a trained acrobat searches for her twin brother as a stowaway aboard the Titanic. Will her dreams for a better future in the United States endure when the only thing that matters is survival?
“Dustborn” by Bowman- This western postapocalyptic mashup finds Delta setting out to rescue her family in the Waste. She learns that her back contains a map to paradise and that you can’t trust anyone in the Wastes. Will she decode the map and get to her family in time before the foundation of her entire world is shaken?
“Fierce as the Wind” by Tara Wilson Redd- When Miho’s boyfriend suddenly breaks up with her, she turns to training for a triathlon to process all of her anger. This story shows just how fierce and determined one can be to overcome the many obstacles that life throws at you, especially if you have never even run a mile before.
“Perfectly Parvin” by Olivia Abtahi- After a heartbreaking break-up, Parvin sets out to get the school’s hottest boy to be her date to homecoming in an effort to prove that she is girlfriend material. In this laugh out loud rom-com, Parvin discovers that being herself is the most important thing.
“Daughter of Sparta” by Claire Andrews – Daphne has spent her entire life becoming a warrior in hopes to be accepted by the Spartan people. In this high-action novel, Daphne faces many of the creatures of ancient Greek mythology. This is book one of a new series.
This is just a small sample of what the Litchfield library has to offer in our young adult fiction collection. The library also offers nonfiction titles, graphic novels, and audiobooks. As always, the Litchfield library staff are happy to help you find the books you are looking for.
Until next time, happy reading!