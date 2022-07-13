Many local people enjoy sitting at the Litchfield Library to read newspapers and magazines. Others like to check out magazine issues to take home and read. Both groups will have much more selection beginning this summer as we expand the library’s subscriptions back to pre-pandemic levels.
When library traffic was limited in 2020 and then still much slower than normal in 2021, we reduced the number of subscriptions. Now that library use is much more like a typical busy summer, the number of magazine titles Litchfield Library offers is doubling.
The following magazines for kids are either returning to the library or are brand-new titles for our location:
Brainspace
Click Magazine for Kids
ChopChop
Cricket
Ladybug
National Geographic Kids
Sports Illustrated Kids
Magazines are a great way to encourage kids to read, with plenty of photos and illustrations to go along with short, current readings.
These magazines for adults are either resuming or are new titles for Litchfield Library:
AARP Magazine
American Legion
Family Handyman
Food Network
Good Housekeeping
National Geographic
Men’s Health
Midwest Living
People en Español
Popular Mechanics
Reader’s Digest large print edition
Real Simple
Smithsonian
Sports Illustrated
Taste of Home
Wired
The library’s USA Today newspaper subscription has also resumed.
More magazines and newspapers are available beyond these lists, so stop in to take a look at all of your choices.
Whether you sit in an armchair at the library to read them or you check out a magazine issue for two weeks to read at your leisure at home, you can be entertained and informed through the library’s subscriptions.