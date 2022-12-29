Happy New Year! The holidays are coming to an end, the work schedules are resuming normalcy, and people are trying to get back into routine. With the new year, many people look at January as a time for a fresh new start. We often make resolutions in hopes of bettering ourselves in one way or another. Whether we hope to start working out more regularly, eating healthier foods more consistently, or finding times for more mindful meditations, our resolutions can vary greatly. But as January comes to an end, we sometimes find that we’ve lost momentum with our resolutions. With some new or different strategies, we might be more successful in meeting our goals.
While figuring out your own plans and objectives for 2023, think about including plans for your reading. In Gretchen Rubin’s podcast “Happier,” she and her sister Elizabeth Craft set a goal for all the listeners to read 21 minutes each day in the year 2021.
For people who need tangible goals, this was a great way to read more than before. But perhaps your goals need to look a bit different. Maybe you already have a long list of books that you’d like to read, and you decide that list is your resolution for the new year. Or maybe you can’t stand the idea of having everything preplanned for you, so you need to just come up with an arbitrary number of books to read.
Whatever reading goals you set, many readers benefit from having a record of some kind to keep track of finished books. You might try the Goodreads app where you can scan books by barcode and record the dates you read, in addition to rating and reviewing the book if you choose. You can also invite your friends to use the app, which might help you to hold yourself more accountable to your goals if someone else can see your progress! If you’re an adult trying to make reading more of a priority, you can also consider registering for our Winter Reading Program at the library. You’ll receive a reading log to keep track of books that way too (with some incentives to help keep you reading!).
For the younger readers, we know that keeping track of books can sometimes bog the whole reading process down. For this winter, we have a bingo sheet where kids can mark off different kinds of books that they’ve read. This way they can see just how many different books that they’ve read and be proud of their accomplishments! There is a lot of variety on the bingo sheet, but that shouldn’t prevent any of our young readers from grabbing one the next time they head in to the library. We have so many different books in various reading levels, so all of our young patrons should be able to complete this bingo card (maybe with a little help from a grown-up or two).
While reading might not be at the top of your list of priorities for the new year, there are books out there on all topics of goals you might be making. For example, if your resolutions are more focused on mindful practices, include your little reader! In this day and age, we can all use a little more peace and patience, and we have some new books that can help introduce this concept to your littlest readers.
“A Friend for Yoga Bunny” by Brian Russo
In this story, Bear is feeling anxious about her birthday party coming up. Bunny shows Bear how calming yoga can be. They also see how yoga can be fun and not all serious. This book is a great introduction into yoga and mindful practices.
“Alphabreaths Too: More ABCs of Mindful Breathing” by Christopher Willard and Daniel Rechtschaffen
Each letter of the alphabet offers up an image of how to take a deep breath. From astronauts counting down to blast off to pirates breathing out with an “Arr!” to zipper breaths in pajamas, this book helps young readers practice deep, mindful breathing.
“The Little Book of Joy” by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Another way to practice mindfulness includes finding joy in the things around you. The Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu reflect on their experiences growing up finding the joy in life around them. Each day offers an opportunity to experience joy if you open your eyes to it – and joy becomes more when we share it with those around us!
Whether you choose to make resolutions for the new year or not, your local library is here to encourage your reading progress. Any project or idea you want to pursue, we can help you find books on the topic. But if you do choose to make reading a priority or goal for 2023, the library has all kinds of books for you!
— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.