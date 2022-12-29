Happy New Year! The holidays are coming to an end, the work schedules are resuming normalcy, and people are trying to get back into routine. With the new year, many people look at January as a time for a fresh new start. We often make resolutions in hopes of bettering ourselves in one way or another. Whether we hope to start working out more regularly, eating healthier foods more consistently, or finding times for more mindful meditations, our resolutions can vary greatly. But as January comes to an end, we sometimes find that we’ve lost momentum with our resolutions. With some new or different strategies, we might be more successful in meeting our goals.

While figuring out your own plans and objectives for 2023, think about including plans for your reading. In Gretchen Rubin’s podcast “Happier,” she and her sister Elizabeth Craft set a goal for all the listeners to read 21 minutes each day in the year 2021.

— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

Tags