As we find ourselves immersed in the holiday season, it’s a good time to reflect on the traditions that we hold dear while considering adding in new customs to add to our holiday experiences. Here are some examples of different holiday traditions from around the world.
In Finland, it is common for people to visit the sauna on Christmas Eve. Families gather and listen to the national “Peace of Christmas” radio broadcast. Finns also have a tradition of placing ice candles on family members’ graves on Christmas Eve.
American minister to Mexico Joel R. Poinsett brought a plant to the United States in 1828. As you probably imagined, that plant with perfect red and green Christmas coloring is now known as the common poinsettia, which we see in many Christmas and holiday displays.
The good old “figgy pudding” that we sing about in “We Wish You a Merry Christmas is an English dish that goes back to the Middle Ages. It’s still often served as Christmas pudding at English gatherings. The English are also responsible for the tradition of sending out Christmas cards; so whether you have your ducks in a row each year to send them out, or if you never seem to have the time or energy to make that happen, we can thank/blame the English!
On the other side of the globe, Australians take time outside to enjoy warm weather and beach time. During the warm and sunny Australian Christmas season, beach time and outdoor barbecues are common. Traditional Christmas day celebrations include family gatherings, exchanging gifts and either a hot meal with ham, turkey, pork or seafood, or barbecues.
On a less merry note, many people in Greece believe in kallikantzeri, which are goblins that cause mischief during the twelve days of Christmas. But after all is said and done, they typically exchange gifts on January 1.
But one of my absolute favorite Christmas season traditions comes from Iceland. It's a national tradition: Jolabokaflod, or the "Christmas Book Flood." "The culture of giving books as presents is very deeply rooted in how families perceive Christmas as a holiday," says Kristjan B. Jonasson, president of the Iceland Publishers Association. "Normally, we give the presents on the night of the 24th and people spend the night reading. In many ways, it's the backbone of the publishing sector here in Iceland."
What could be cozier than snuggling up the night before Christmas with a stack of books in hand? Here are some of our new holiday reads to enjoy with your little readers!
- “Latkes and Applesauce” by Fran Manushkin
As the Menash family settles in to enjoy their Hanukkah traditions, a blizzard comes unexpectedly, making their plans seem impossible. But the arrival of two cuddly visitors may save the Hanukkah hope! The end of this book includes information about Hanukkah, latkes and applesauce, and the dreidel.
- “Classic Christmas Stories” selected by Ian Whybrow
Here is a collection of fourteen Christmas stories that will help you celebrate the season. Some of these authors and stories will sound familiar, while others from various cultures may be new to you. Find a story fit for everybody in this anthology!
- “The Christmas Pine” by Julia Donaldson
Where did the idea of a Christmas tree come from? This story travels back in time to illustrate the tree’s journey and history as a gift of friendship and peace. The tree captures the spirit of Christmas and love with all the people who admire it.
- “The Littlest Night Before Christmas” by Mary Engelbreit
This rendition of the well-known story starts off all familiar, but Engelbreit brings a new twist to this story. Be prepared for the traditional Saint Nick to be a little fuzzier here!
In addition to all of our new selections, we still have tons of other holiday books to choose from here as well. If you’re feeling a bit Grinch-y, we can find you some less festive books too. We might be done with holiday stories at storytime, but make sure to bring your little ones again starting the week of January 9 where we will be reading lots of other kinds of wonderful books (toddler storytime on Wednesdays at 10:15 and preschool storytime on Fridays at 10:00). Perhaps you want to try out Jolabokaflod this year and stay up on Christmas Eve reading all the books you’ve checked out from the library!
“Christmas Traditions Worldwide.” History.com, A&E Television Networks, 27 Oct. 2009,
— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.