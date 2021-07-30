While many of us are still enjoying summer activities, back to school is right around the corner. Research has shown that kids who participate in library reading programs or have a daily habit of reading return to school in the fall with strong literacy and math skills as opposed to the children who do not read regularly throughout the summer months. The Litchfield Public Library can help you give your children a head-start with a variety of materials and resources.
The Litchfield Public Library and Pioneerland Library System have a large collection of children’s books for all ages. From picture books, to easy readers and beginner chapter books, to full-sized novels the Litchfield Library can find something for everyone. Spending at least 20 minutes per day with your early readers is important. These 20 minutes can be split into smaller chucks of time if needed. Bedtime and nap times are a great way to develop a designated time and habit for sharing books with your children. As your child becomes an independent reader it is important to show interest in what they are reading. Ask them to tell you about the book that they are reading. Perhaps read a book together or have a family book club. Other offerings at the library include:
- Audio books are a great way to incorporate stories that might be at a higher reading level for your child. They are a great way to pass the time during car trips or just passing the afternoon when it is too hot to play outside. Pair an audio book and its matching title in book format for kids to read along. Audio books are available for picture books as well as chapter books.
- Libby and Overdrive are the two digital libraries provided by Pioneerland. These digital libraries include picture books, chapter books, magazines, and audio books for kids, as well as a good collection of modern and classic books for teens.
- Storytime is a library program that is currently meeting on Fridays at 10am. This is a fun relaxed program which includes a variety of picture books read aloud and more. For fall programming starting in September, storytime will also feature an arts & craft project. Storytime is planned for preschool ages; however, all ages are welcome to attend.
- BrainFuse is a free online tutoring service through the Pioneerland Library System for grades K-12. Tutoring is available in English and Spanish and covers all major subject areas. Click the BrainFuse graphic found on the left sidebar on the Litchfield Library’s website to access this service. You will need your library card to access this online service.
- Day by Day online storytimes is a web based storytime with songs, video links, and suggested activities for children. Click the link found on the left side bar on the Litchfield Library’s website to access this resource.
- Learning Express Library includes online tutorials, practice tests, and e-books. It includes subjects such as writing, math, science, career skills and job search, college test prep, and more. You will need your library card to access this online service. To access this resource, click on ‘Learning Tools’ located on the left sidebar on the Litchfield Library’s website.
- eLibrary MN is a digital library for the state of Minnesota. This is a great resource for nonfiction children’s and teens’ books. There is also a large collection of digital graphic novels and fiction books for kids and teens. This is a free service to anyone in the state of Minnesota. To access this resource, click on Learning Tools located on the left sidebar on the Litchfield Library’s website.
Enjoy the last days of summer and get a head-start on school by checking out these awesome resources for children and teens. If you need help to access any of these resources, please ask a librarian; we are happy help!
Until next time, happy reading!