What are your neighbors reading? That can be interesting to find out. Obviously, we can’t tell you specifically; privacy laws apply to what you check out. I can tell you which books and DVDs were checked out the most in our library system in 2022. Which of these did you miss?

The most popular adult novel last year in Pioneerland Library System was “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger. In this eighteenth book in the Cork O’Connor series, the author goes back in time to Cork’s life as a twelve-year-old in 1963 and his first investigation into a suspicious death.

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City for the Pioneerland Library System.

