What are your neighbors reading? That can be interesting to find out. Obviously, we can’t tell you specifically; privacy laws apply to what you check out. I can tell you which books and DVDs were checked out the most in our library system in 2022. Which of these did you miss?
The most popular adult novel last year in Pioneerland Library System was “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger. In this eighteenth book in the Cork O’Connor series, the author goes back in time to Cork’s life as a twelve-year-old in 1963 and his first investigation into a suspicious death.
Most popular adult fiction:
- “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger
- “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
- “The Investigator” by John Sandford
- “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box
- “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
- “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
- “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
- “Fox Creek” by William Kent Krueger
- “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
The year’s most popular nonfiction book for adults in our library system was “If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home by Now: Why We Traded the Commuting Life for a Little House on the Prairie” by Christopher Ingraham. This book was Hutchinson’s One Book, One Community pick for 2022. Ingraham was working for the Washington Post in 2015 when he infamously wrote an article naming Red Lake County in northern Minnesota as the worst place to live in America. The town of Red Lake Falls invited him to visit, and he liked it so much that he moved there and still lives there with his family.
Most popular adult nonfiction:
- “If You Lived Here You’d Be Home By Now” by Christopher Ingraham
- “The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story” by James Patterson and Benjamin Wallace
- “ER Nurses: True Stories from America’s Greatest Unsung Heroes” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann
- “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
- “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond
- “James Patterson by James Patterson: The Stories of My Life” by James Patterson
- “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results” by James Clear
- “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard
- “Unmasked: My Life Solving America’s Cold Cases” by Paul Holes with Robin Gaby Fisher
- “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown
The YA novel checked out the most in 2022 was “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas. The most popular children’s novel was “Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives” by Dav Pilkey. The top picture book was “The Pigeon Has to Go to School” by Mo Willems. The most checked out kids’ nonfiction book was “Guts” by Raina Telgemeier. And the most borrowed DVD was “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
For the complete top 10 lists of all of the categories, visit our website. Can hundreds of readers in our part of Minnesota be wrong? Browse the lists and find something that will brighten your January.
— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian, overseeing libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City for the Pioneerland Library System.