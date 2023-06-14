With all the buzz around the new locally-filmed movie “Uprising,” local folks are interested in learning more about the history behind it. The movie is based on Minnesota Rep. Dean Urdahl’s 2007 novel “Uprising,” which is available to check out at the library.
The war has sometimes been referred to as the Dakota Conflict or the Sioux Uprising, but these days it is typically called the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. The Minnesota Historical Society has a website devoted to the war: usdakotawar.org. On that site, they have a list of recommended books, which includes Rep. Urdahl’s “Uprising” as well as the sequels “Retribution” and “Pursuit.” The sequels are available at the Litchfield Library, as are the following books about the war, also recommended by the MHS:
“Birch Coulie: The Epic Battle of the Dakota War” was published by the University of Nebraska Press in 2012. Author John Christgau was an award-winning writer on issues of reconciliation. This nonfiction book recounts the events of the decisive battle in Renville County. It also gives a nuanced perspective on the two communities — the white settlers and the Dakota — both traumatized by the violence, and both experiencing internal dissent throughout the events of this time.
“Little Crow: Leader of the Dakota” is a 2004 biography written for children ages nine and older. Author Gwenyth Swain is a children’s writer from Minnesota. This well-researched nonfiction book tells the life story of Taoyateduta, known to the white settlers as Little Crow, beginning with his childhood near St. Paul. He became the leader of his people when they were forced to sign over their land and move to a small reservation, and he agreed to lead the battles in the Dakota War even though he knew the U.S. government would respond severely. This book is an easy-to-absorb account of the man and the historical events that can be useful to people of all ages.
If you’re looking for a more direct historical source, you could take a look at the official record of Minnesota’s military participation in the Dakota War. “Minnesota in the Civil and Indian Wars, 1861-1865” was published by the Pioneer Press in 1891-93. It contains regimental rosters, detailed narratives, letters, telegrams, and dispatches from the field for both the Civil War and the Dakota War.
For another direct account originally published in that historical period, look for “Six Weeks in the Sioux Teepees: A Narrative of Indian Captivity” by Sarah F. Wakefield. The book was originally published in 1864. It was edited and annotated by history professor June Namias and published by the University of Oklahoma Press in 1997. Wakefield was a young settler, a doctor’s wife, who was caught up in the Dakota War. The Mdewakanton Dakota man Chaska saved her from danger and sheltered her with his community. He was later hanged for it. Wakefield spoke up to hold the government responsible during the investigations immediately following the war.
“Dakota Dawn: The Decisive First Week of the Sioux Uprising, August 17-24, 1862” is a nonfiction book published in 2011. Author Gregory Michno is a historian who delved into 2,000 pages of primary sources including original records, diaries, newspaper accounts from the time, and the Indian Depradation Claim files. Michno uncovered details not previously included in books about the Dakota War, allowing him to correct some previous misconceptions.
The Minnesota Historical Society also recommends these books published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press, which you can find at the Litchfield Library:
“Little Crow, Spokesman for the Sioux” by Gary Clayton Anderson, published in 1986;
“Lincoln and the Indians: Civil War Policy and Politics” by David A. Nichols, published in 2012; and
“Dakota Women’s Work: Creativity, Culture, and Exile” by Colette A. Hyman, published in 2012.
The U.S.-Dakota War of 1862 was a significant event in American history that happened right here in our area. If you’d like to understand more about it, check out the library’s extensive collection of books about the war, or visit the Minnesota Historical Society’s website for some excellent resources.
— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian, overseeing Pioneerland Library System libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.
