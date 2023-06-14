With all the buzz around the new locally-filmed movie “Uprising,” local folks are interested in learning more about the history behind it. The movie is based on Minnesota Rep. Dean Urdahl’s 2007 novel “Uprising,” which is available to check out at the library.

The war has sometimes been referred to as the Dakota Conflict or the Sioux Uprising, but these days it is typically called the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862. The Minnesota Historical Society has a website devoted to the war: usdakotawar.org. On that site, they have a list of recommended books, which includes Rep. Urdahl’s “Uprising” as well as the sequels “Retribution” and “Pursuit.” The sequels are available at the Litchfield Library, as are the following books about the war, also recommended by the MHS:

— Beth Cronk is Meeker County librarian, overseeing Pioneerland Library System libraries in Litchfield, Cosmos, Dassel and Grove City.

