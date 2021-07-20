The Pioneerland Library System just launched a system-wide dual digital program for all 32 library branches, including the Litchfield Public Library. These exciting video programs for all ages are made possible by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and are currently available for viewing through Aug. 6.
Tails and Tales: Australian music, animals and more is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling, and audience movement! This program is recommended for all ages.
Aussie Funk Jam is a hands-on video program. Participants will learn how to make a didgeridoo from household items and how to play it. You will also learn about Australian and Aboriginal culture. You can even participate in a virtual jam session with the video. This program is recommended for older children and teens; however, all ages are welcome to watch.
Both video programs are created and performed by Rob Thomas of Didgeridoo Down Under. Rob has been making and playing didgeridoos for 30 years and has performed throughout the United States. He has recorded many CDs and has even created music for several films. Rob loves to inspire children to become better global citizens through his music and motivational talks about literacy, character, and environmentalism. After traveling the world and living in Australia, Rob currently resides in western North Carolina with his wife and their many pets.
To access these video programs, go to your library’s website and click on the link to register for the program. The Litchfield Public Library’s web address is www.litchfield.lib.mn.us. Immediately after you have registered you will get a message with the link to access the video program. The programs are posted in a Google Classroom. If you wish to watch the program at a later time, simply bookmark the link and save the access code for the Google Classroom so you can easily find it again on your computer or internet device. Each program has its own registration; if you would like to watch both programs you will need to register for each program.
Be sure to complete the program evaluation form after watching each video! These evaluations are important to the Pioneerland Library System as well as to the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. By completing the short evaluation form found in each of the programs Google Classrooms, you will help your library to bring in future programming.
Until next time, happy reading!