The nonfiction DVD collection at the Litchfield Library includes things like documentary films, National Geographic specials, instructional and exercise videos, and a whole bunch of PBS programs. This collection has moved around the library through the years as the number of DVDs has grown, and until recently it was a little difficult to find. We have now moved it to a prominent spot, right next to the new adult books and across from the new DVDs.
So what new nonfiction DVDs can you find at the Litchfield Library? The following are some examples:
“American Masters” is a PBS biography series that has been running since the 1980s. The library has just added an episode from 2020, “Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page.” It’s described as an unvarnished look at the beloved author who was first published at age 65 and went on to write tremendously influential novels about her early life on the American frontier. The program includes interviews with some of the stars of the television show that was loosely based on the books.
Volume one of “Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets” is another new DVD addition. Worsley is the Chief Curator at Historic Royal Palaces in the UK. She’s also an author and the host of a number of television programs on the BBC. This volume of the series covers Elizabeth I, Queen Anne, and Marie Antoinette, and explores the ways that royal history is a mixture of facts, exaggeration, manipulation, and mythology.
“Mary Chapin Carpenter: One Night Lonely” is a concert film that was aired on PBS in August. Country music artist Carpenter recorded the solo concert in November of last year in an empty concert venue in Virginia.
“Mysteries of Mental Illness” is a four-episode PBS documentary from 2021 on the history of mental illness and the ongoing question: what is the best way to treat it? The episodes explore the historical issues of whether mental illness was a manifestation of evil or a disease, what defined “normal,” and the rise and fall of the asylum system, before looking at current treatments and the movement for inclusion.
“Nova” is a PBS science program that has been airing since 1974. Our library has recently added the Nova episode “Great Electric Airplane Race,” which was broadcast this year. This installment explores the possibility of emission-free electric planes.
“Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway” is a 2017 documentary about the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton.” When the documentary was made, the wildly-popular Broadway show about the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton was still quite new. It features interviews with the musical’s writer and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the rest of the cast, as well as footage from the production.
“Original Cast Album: Company” is a new release of a documentary from 1970. This film is a peek behind the curtain at how the cast, composer, and director worked intensely to record the cast album for the Broadway musical “Company” by Stephen Sondheim.
Other newly added nonfiction DVDs include “Riverdance: 25th Anniversary Show Live from Dublin,” “Sit and Be Fit: Ready Set & Move,” “Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs,” season seven of “Finding Your Roots,” and “Sharks of Hawaii.” Learn something new by watching one of these or one of many other DVDs available at the library.