For many families, reading can take a backseat during the summer months. But with our Summer Reading Program in full force, we are happy to say that our young patrons are reading many books! If your young reader hasn’t signed up for the program yet, there is still plenty of time for them to register, earn Library Loot, and get cool prizes. For some readers, motivation to read a book is still a struggle. We have some different options for reluctant readers to check out.
Novels in verse are a great choice for readers who are overwhelmed by lengthy novels. A novel in verse is written in poetic stanzas, so there are fewer words on each page. Many authors who utilize this format are able to make an entire story with less text. The succinct writing of novels in verse can make some plots more accessible for readers struggling to get through a book. Our new book shelf has several different novels in verse you can choose from:
“The One and Only Ruby” by Katherine Applegate
If you loved “The One and Only Ivan,” and “The One and Only Bob,” this book should be next up on your reading list! This novel centers around the elephant Ruby’s experiences before the circus. Ruby’s story is sure to make all readers fall in love with the sweet elephant.
“Like A Hurricane” by Jonathan Becotte
This story is about a young boy struggling with his sense of self. He has a secret that makes his insides feel “like a hurricane.” The use of placement, size, and shape of the text helps to illustrate ideas within the novel. A quick read for middle grade readers.
“Enter the Body” by Joy McCullough
For teen readers who take interest in The Bard, this book explores some unheard voices in some of his most popular plays. The ghosts of Juliet, Ophelia, Cordelia, and other girls who tragically died in his plays get a chance to tell the stories that we haven’t heard before.
Graphic novels are another quick way to devour stories. Pictures can help struggling readers to better comprehend the plot, track characters, and enjoy novels. We have many graphic novels on our new shelf to check out:
“Squished” by Megan Wagner Lloyd
Main character Avery loves her neighborhood, school and the summer fair. But she is tired of feeling squished by her six siblings! All she wants is some space for herself, but that doesn’t look too likely.
“Batter Up, Charlie Brown” by Charles M. Schulz
Charlie, Snoopy, Woodstock and the gang are all here in a graphic novel format. This book includes six different stories for the whole family to enjoy: “It’s Toyko, Charlie Brown,” “Spring Training,” “Blind as a Bat,” “Legal Beagle,” “The Perfect Pelican,” and “Lucy Lets Loose.” Check out this great collection of old favorites in a new setup.
We love seeing kids come in and check books out — no matter what the format. To avoid a summer slide — and to earn some Library Loot to get awesome prizes — bring the kids over to the library this summer!
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library