For many families, reading can take a backseat during the summer months. But with our Summer Reading Program in full force, we are happy to say that our young patrons are reading many books! If your young reader hasn’t signed up for the program yet, there is still plenty of time for them to register, earn Library Loot, and get cool prizes. For some readers, motivation to read a book is still a struggle. We have some different options for reluctant readers to check out.

Novels in verse are a great choice for readers who are overwhelmed by lengthy novels. A novel in verse is written in poetic stanzas, so there are fewer words on each page. Many authors who utilize this format are able to make an entire story with less text. The succinct writing of novels in verse can make some plots more accessible for readers struggling to get through a book. Our new book shelf has several different novels in verse you can choose from:

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library

