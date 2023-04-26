While Earth Day technically falls on April 22, it’s not a bad idea to celebrate this concept much more than just one day a year. Earth Day is a nice reminder for us to be aware of our habits and how they might affect the planet we live on. You probably already know “reduce, reuse, recycle,” and that’s always a good place to start.
Here at the library, we’ve done a few different things to celebrate the concept of Earth Day. Our monthly STEAM lab included some handiwork to create our own homemade wildflower seed paper. Kids ripped up some old construction paper, soaked it in water, blended up the mixture, added wildflower seeds, and strained it out to create a paper that dries out and goes directly into your garden or a flower pot. Bonus: the wildflowers attract pollinators!
We also printed up some handy bookmarks on papers that were ready to go to recycling. By reducing our overall waste, we help out Mother Earth. Some of the bookmarks were printed on old coloring sheets that had been colored and left behind by some crafty young patrons.
When you’re trying keep your space looking fresh, it can be tough to throw things away, especially if you’re also trying to be environmentally conscious. We love that we have a station in the children’s section of the library where kids can come and be creative with some fun coloring pages; however, our collection of crayons was well-loved. Some were so loved that they were tiny, broken parts of crayons. We decided to give them a fresh look and melt them into new, multi-color crayons! These were handed out after the Earth Day storytime on Friday, and the rest were left out for Saturday: the actual holiday.
In addition to all of these green opportunities we’ve had at the library, we also have some great new books to share some Earth Day ideas with your little readers!
- “Eco Girl” by Ken Wilson-Max
In this story, main character Eve empathizes with her favorite part of the forest: the baobab tree. She learns patience, responsibility, growth, and love through her connection with the baobab trees. Eve sees how all of these things come together as she plants a seedling with her family.
- “The World and Everything In It” by Kevin Henkes
Just like the title states, this book briefly goes through all of the beautiful things in this world. Little patrons can think about all the different sizes and colors of everything out in nature. Our littlest patrons will appreciate this simple yet beautiful book.
- “Your Planet Needs You! A Kids’ Guide to Reducing Waste and Recycling” by Philip Bunting
This book starts out by explaining how there is no waste in nature, and continues by explaining how we’ve come to have so much trash in the world today. Bunting then goes into the effects of waste and how we can help out our planet. The practical how-to explanations make this book a good start at going green!
When it comes to taking measures to protect and preserve Mother Nature, it can be hard to figure out where to start. But the library is here to help with many ideas and books containing even more ideas for things we can all do to help out.
— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.