While Earth Day technically falls on April 22, it’s not a bad idea to celebrate this concept much more than just one day a year. Earth Day is a nice reminder for us to be aware of our habits and how they might affect the planet we live on. You probably already know “reduce, reuse, recycle,” and that’s always a good place to start.

Here at the library, we’ve done a few different things to celebrate the concept of Earth Day. Our monthly STEAM lab included some handiwork to create our own homemade wildflower seed paper. Kids ripped up some old construction paper, soaked it in water, blended up the mixture, added wildflower seeds, and strained it out to create a paper that dries out and goes directly into your garden or a flower pot. Bonus: the wildflowers attract pollinators!

— Rachel Clark is children's librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

