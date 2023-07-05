As a former educator and a forever student, I love to learn. I love seeing patrons come in and check out books so that they can learn. But it can be hard to know where to start. If you’re passionate about a specific topic, we can certainly help you find books on that subject. We also have some great online resources available to help you learn in all different areas, age levels, and settings.
If you head to the library website www.litchfield.lib.mn.us and look at the very top toolbar, the far-right link is labeled “Learning Tools.” On this page, you’ll find the following helpful resources:
One-on-one help can make all the difference if you’re struggling with understanding a concept or a skill. Brainfuse HelpNow is a free online tutoring service available through the Pioneerland Library System. The service covers all major subject areas in English and in Spanish. Live tutors are available from 2:00pm to 11:00pm every day. There is even an Adult Learning Center to help with your own learning and career goals with academic coaching, a practice test center, and online resources. If you have a library card, you can utilize these resources from home too.
With nearly 1,000 online tutorials, practice tests and e-books, the Learning Express Library has you covered. Students from about fourth grade and all the way into adulthood can find helpful tools on this site — job search and workplace skills improvement, skill building in reading, writing, math, and basic science, career certification and licensure exam prep, college and grad school entrance test prep, GED test prep and more.
If you know a teenager who is hoping to get their driver’s license, they might want to check out the link “Free Permit Practice Test.” This site has different levels of practice tests for people to take, and it also has a copy of the “MN Driver’s Handbook.” In addition to a standard driver’s license, this site has resources for people wanting their CDL and motorcycle licenses. This site is helpful for the permit test, driver’s license test, and the senior citizens’ refresher test.
Access to many articles from different newspapers and scholarly journals can be limited if you’re not paying for a subscription. But if you go into the ProQuest Newsstand site, you’ll find that the library gives you access to a range of published texts without the cost.
Finding credible sources for information can be a challenge today. But within the “Learning Tools” tab on our library website, there are several trustworthy databases to choose from. EBSCO Host offers a variety of proprietary full text databases and popular databases from leading information providers. Infotrac divides up research by age groups to allow access to information seekers at a level they understand. You won’t find many libraries that have sets of encyclopedia books anymore, but Britannica Online has many different editions for different audiences.
eLibrary Minnesota (or ELM) offers many of the previously mentioned resources in one central location. As stated by Minitex, “ELM is brought to you by your local library or school library, Minitex, and State Library Services, Minnesota’s state library agency, with state appropriations to Minnesota Office of Higher Education and the Minnesota Department of Education. The legislative intent is to provide Minnesotans with the best possible access to information resources across the educational spectrum, including K-12, higher education, state government, and public libraries.”
At the library, we want to offer you access to as much information and as many resources as possible. In addition to the wide array of books we have here, we also have online access to so much more. Need some individual help to find some information? Talk to a library staff member – we are here to help!
— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.