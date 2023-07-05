As a former educator and a forever student, I love to learn. I love seeing patrons come in and check out books so that they can learn. But it can be hard to know where to start. If you’re passionate about a specific topic, we can certainly help you find books on that subject. We also have some great online resources available to help you learn in all different areas, age levels, and settings.

If you head to the library website www.litchfield.lib.mn.us and look at the very top toolbar, the far-right link is labeled “Learning Tools.” On this page, you’ll find the following helpful resources:

— Rachel Clark is children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.

